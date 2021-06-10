Global Oral Care Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Care Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral care market was valued at US$ 36,273.14 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 47,380.58 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.39% from 2020 to 2028.The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising number of oral hygiene campaigns across the world. However, adverse effects associated to excessive utilization of mouthwash and pricing pressure faced by prominent players in the oral care market restrain the market growth.As per Oral Health Associates, the consumption of sugar has tripled in emerging countries over the past five decades and it is subsequently leading to substantial growth of dental caries. Also, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study, the oral disease affected around 3.9 billion people across the world.

Further, as per the data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), oral cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the US. Along with dental carries, aphthous ulcers are also expected to propel the adoption of oral care products such as mouthwash owing to its healing properties. The considerable prevalence of aphthous ulcers is likely to offer substantial growth opportunity for the oral care market during the forecast period. As mouthwash play prominent role in the protection of mouth from germs and bacteria, the oral care market is expected to witness growth in coming years. Moreover, the market is witnessing the new product introductions that have capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses. Such developments are expected to drive the market even during and post COVID-19 outbreak. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Oral Care Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Oral Care Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Oral Care Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems5.1.2 Rising Awareness Regarding Oral Hygiene5.1.3 Rising Number of Oral Care Product Launches5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Players5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Mounting Preference for Online Purchase of Oral Care Products5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Connectivity Features in Toothbrushes5.5 Impact analysis 6. Oral Care Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Oral Care Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Oral Care Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Oral Care Market- By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Oral Care Market Share, by Product, 2020 and 2028 (%)7.3 Toothpastes7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Toothpastes: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)7.3.3 Sensitive Toothpaste7.3.4 Herbal Toothpaste7.3.5 Children Toothpaste7.3.6 Whitening Toothpaste7.4 Toothbrushes and Accessories7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Toothbrushes and Accessories: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)7.4.3 Manual Toothbrushes7.4.4 Electric Toothbrushes7.4.5 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes7.4.6 Bamboo Toothbrushes7.4.7 Disposable Toothbrushes7.5 Mouthwashes/Rinses7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Mouthwashes/Rinses: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)7.5.3 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes7.5.4 Medicated Mouthwashes7.6 Denture Products7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Denture Products: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)7.6.3 Denture Fixatives7.6.4 Denture Cleaners7.7 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions7.8 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries: Oral Care Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)7.8.3 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products7.8.4 Dental Flosses7.8.5 Breath Fresheners7.8.6 Tongue Scrapers7.8.7 Teeth Whitening Strips 8. Oral Care Market - By Distribution Channel8.1 Overview8.2 Oral Care Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028) 9. Oral Care Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Oral Care Market 11. Oral Care Market-Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.4 Inorganic Developments 12. Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Unilever

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Church & Dwight, Inc.

