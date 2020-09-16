Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market 2020: Partnerships With AI Platform And Telemedicine Providers To Improve Efficiency Of Ophthalmic Screening

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ophthalmic Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Market 2020: Emerging Technologies Driving Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research details the role of the emerging technologies in advancing the ophthalmic examination and operational efficiency. Growth opportunities for digital health-based devices, home monitoring devices and portable devices are investigated. Important investment and partnership opportunities, insights on the IP landscape and the key patents in the last five years are also discussed.As the prevalence of eye diseases is estimated to rise in the coming years because of the growing aging population, lifestyle changes, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the demand for ophthalmic diagnosis and monitoring devices is also witnessing an upsurge. Adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT and telemedicine, as well as portable devices aids in the management of the estimated overwhelming need for eye screening by increasing the operational efficiency.The report covers some of the recent innovations in various segments of ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring devices. The report provides strategic recommendations to capitalize on this growing ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary1.1 Scope of the Research1.2 Research Methodology1.3 The Analyst's Perspective - Emerging Technologies Improve the Quality and Operational Efficiency of Ophthalmic Diagnosis 2. Technology Snapshot2.1 Early Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Regular Monitoring Can Prevent Loss of Vision2.2 Major Share of Global Vision Impairment Can Be Prevented or Treated2.3 Wide Range of Ophthalmologic Examinations are Performed for Diagnosis and Monitoring of Eye Diseases2.4 Challenges and Unmet Needs in the Industry Are Hindering the Efficiency of Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring2.5 Technology Segmentation: Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Can Be Segmented Based on the Technology Employed2.6 Artificial Intelligence Improves Efficiency and Accuracy of Ophthalmic Diagnosis2.7 Telemedicine Improves Access to Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring2.8 Internet-of-Things Enables Early Diagnosis of Ophthalmic Diseases2.9 Hand-held and Portable Devices Enable Cost-efficient Mobile Ophthalmic Screening2.10 Telemedicine-enabled Portable Ophthalmic Devices are Increasingly Available for Diagnosis of Different Eye Diseases 3. Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices - Industry Overview and Assessment3.1 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry3.2 Estimated Increase in Prevalence of Eye Diseases Will Drive the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry3.3 Advances in Digital Healthcare Solutions, Image quality and Automation of Ophthalmic Devices Will Drive the Industry3.4 Impact Mapping of Growth Challenges of the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry3.5 Economic Slowdown Caused by COVID-19 is a Major Challenge for the Industry3.6 Stringent Evaluation of Digital Platforms is Required to Ensure their Safety and Effectiveness3.7 Adoption of Digital Solutions in Ophthalmic Devices is Increasing 4. Technology Profiles4.1 Technology Segment: AI-based Ophthalmic Devices4.1.1 AI-based Home Monitoring of Age-related Macular Degeneration4.1.2 AI Platform for Autonomous Detection of Diabetic Retinopathy4.2 Technology Segment: Telemedicine-enabled Ophthalmic Devices4.2.1 Comprehensive Telehealth Platform for Ophthalmology4.2.2 Telemedicine-enabled Auto-refractometer for Mobile Eye Screening4.3 Technology Segment: IoT-based Ophthalmic Devices4.3.1 Implantable Microsensor for Intraocular Pressure Measurement4.3.2 Smart Contact Lens for Continuous Ocular Volume Monitoring4.4 Technology Segment: Hand-held and Portable Ophthalmic Devices4.4.1 Smartphone-based Digital Ophthalmoscope for Retinal Screening4.4.2 Kit for Monitoring and Assessing Vision at Home4.4.3 Hand-held Retinal Camera and Vision Screening Devices 5. Growth Opportunities in the Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Industry5.1 Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring is Progressing Rapidly5.2 Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Health Solutions to Enable Social Distancing During and After COVID-195.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Home Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices to Enable Continuous Vision Health Monitoring for Accurate and Early Diagnosis of Eye Diseases5.4 Growth Opportunity 3: Hand-held and Portable Ophthalmic Devices to Enable Remote and Mobile Screening Applications5.5 Growth Opportunity 4: Partnerships with AI Platform and Telemedicine Providers to Improve Efficiency of Ophthalmic Screening5.6 Few Notable Investment and Partnership Opportunities5.7 Notable Funding Activities in Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices Industry5.8 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations 6. Intellectual Property Landscape of Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices6.1 Increasing IP Activity Indicates Growing Interest in Ophthalmic Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Innovations6.2 Innovation Leaders of the Ophthalmic Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices Industry are Present Globally6.3 Key Patents to Check 7. Key Industry Participants

