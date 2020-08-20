Global Ophthalmic Devices Market (2020 To 2026) - By Applications, Products, End-users, And Regions

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Devices Market (By Applications, Products, End Users, Regions), Major Deals, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic devices market is predicted to surpass US$ 67 Billion by 2026. Ophthalmic devices are medical devices used in the identification and treatment of ocular defects or deficiencies and eye disorders. The ophthalmic devices are designed for diagnostics, surgical, and vision correction purposes. These devices are continuously gaining increased importance and adoption due to high prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision related issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO): Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment or blindness, of whom at least 1 billion have a vision impairment that could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed. Therefore, an increasing number of eye-related disorders propel demand for vision care devices, which in turn propels growth of the ophthalmic devices market. However, the elements such as the high cost of ophthalmic devices and dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in ophthalmic surgery are projected to hamper the growth of the market. Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 3. Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 4. Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Share and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 4.1 By Application Segment - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Share and Forecast4.2 By Products Segment - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Share and Forecast4.3 By End Users - Ophthalmic Devices Market Share and Forecast4.4 By Region - Ophthalmic Devices Market Share and Forecast4.5 By Country - Ophthalmic Devices Market Share and Forecast 5. By Application Segment - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 5.1 Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices Market and Forecast5.2 Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Devices Market and Forecast5.3 Global Ophthalmic Vision Care Products Market and Forecast 6. Global Ophthalmic Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 6.1 Global Fundus Camera Market and Forecast6.2 Global Optical Coherence Tomography Scanner Market and Forecast6.3 Global Tonometer Market and Forecast6.4 Global Others Market and Forecast 7. Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 7.1 Global Refractive Error Surgery Devices Market and Forecast7.2 Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market and Forecast7.3 Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market and Forecast7.4 Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market and Forecast 8. Global Ophthalmic Vision Care Products Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 8.1 Global Contact Lenses Market and Forecast8.2 Global Other Vision Care Products Market and Forecast 9. By End Users - Global Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 9.1 Hospitals - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast9.2 Ophthalmic Clinics and Centers - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast9.4 Consumers - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast9.5 Others - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast 10. By Region - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 10.1 North America - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast10.2 Europe - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast10.4 Latin America - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast 11. Country Analysis - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026) 11.1 United States - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.2 Canada - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.3 United Kingdom - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.4 Germany - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.5 France - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.6 Italy - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.7 Spain - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.8 Rest of Europe - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.9 Japan - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.10 China - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.11 India - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.12 South Korea - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.13 Australia - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.14 Rest of Asia Pacific - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.15 Brazil - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.16 Mexico - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.17 Argentina - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.18 Rest of Latin America - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.19 Saudi Arabia - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.20 United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast11.21 Rest of Middle East & Africa - Ophthalmic Devices Market and Forecast 12. Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Company Profiles12.1 Alcon, Inc. 12.1.1 Company Overview12.1.2 Major Deals12.1.3 Strategy12.1.4 Recent Developments12.1.5 Company Sales and Forecast12.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG12.2.1 Company Overview12.2.2 Major Deals12.2.3 Strategy12.2.4 Recent Developments12.2.5 Company Sales and Forecast12.3 Topcon Corporation12.3.1 Company Overview12.3.2 Major Deals12.3.3 Strategy12.3.4 Recent Developments12.3.5 Company Sales and Forecast12.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.) 12.4.1 Company Overview12.4.2 Major Deals12.4.3 Strategy12.4.4 Recent Developments12.4.5 Company Sales and Forecast12.5 Iridex Corporation12.5.1 Company Overview12.5.2 Strategy12.5.3 Recent Developments12.5.4 Company Sales and Forecast12.6 Ellex Medical Lasers12.6.1 Company Overview12.6.2 Major Deals12.6.3 Recent Developments12.6.4 Company Sales and Forecast12.7 Escalon Medical12.7.1 Company Overview12.7.2 Major Deals12.7.3 Strategy12.7.4 Recent Developments12.7.5 Company Sales and Forecast12.8 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 12.8.1 Company Overview12.8.2 Strategy12.8.3 Recent Developments12.8.4 Company Sales and Forecast12.9 Lumenis12.9.1 Company Overview12.9.2 Major Deals12.9.3 Recent Developments12.9.4 Company Sales and Forecast12.10 Nidek Co., Ltd. 12.10.1 Company Overview12.10.2 Recent Developments12.10.3 Company Sales and Forecast 13. Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Growth Drivers13.1 Technical Advances in Eye Surgeries to Boost Growth13.2 Consistent Efforts by Healthcare Organizations to Fuel Ophthalmic Devices Market13.3 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes Globally Drives Demand for Ophthalmic Devices13.4 Upsurge in The Geriatric Population Base Favors Market Growth13.5 Increasing Incidence of Eye Diseases Across the Globe Fuels Market Growth 14. Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Challenges14.1 High Price Factor of Ophthalmic Devices14.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals with Expertise in Ophthalmic Surgery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nt1ceq

