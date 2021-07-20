Global Operating Room Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report 2021-2030 With Case Studies To Assess The Key Strategies Adopted By Some Of The Highly Funded Players

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and...

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market: Focus on Offering, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, Unmet Demand, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AI in Operating Room Market to Reach $2,951.5 Million by 2030

The purpose of the study is to enable the reader to gain a holistic view of the global AI in the operating room market by each of the aforementioned segments.

The report constitutes an in-depth analysis of the global AI in the operating room market, including a thorough analysis of the applications. The study also provides market and business-related information on various products, applications, technologies, and end users. The report considers software solutions and hardware solutions integrated with AI.

Expert Quote

"I think these are exciting times. Not considering the buzz around AI, ultimately, it is an enabler to do things at scale and quickly. It needs to serve a higher purpose that provides surgeons or other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem with value. The real value that a company provides with AI is the key component. This technology can be leveraged to tackle the disparity in the world of surgery".

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of AI in the operating room? What are the key regulations governing the AI in the operating room market in key regions? What are the technological developments expected to have the maximum influence on the global AI in the operating room market? Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global AI in the operating room market currently? How do end users of artificial intelligence in operating rooms perceive the technology? What are the key business models being followed by the key players in the market? What are some of the major factors expected to influence the growth of the adoption of AI in the operating room across the globe? What are the key strategies incorporated by leading players in the global AI in the operating room market landscape? What is the current revenue contribution for the different product types in the global AI in the operating room market, and what are the expected modifications in the forecast period?

In addition, the report provides:

A detailed analysis and growth forecast (2021-2030) for different market segments

Recent developments and trends in the global market landscape

Factors promoting and inhibiting the market growth

Case studies to assess the key strategies adopted by some of the highly funded players in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global AI in Operating Room Market4.1 Impact on Facilities4.2 Impact on AI Adoption in Operating Rooms4.3 Impact on Market Size4.4 COVID-19 Recovery Timeline4.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities

5 Industry Analysis5.1 Technology Landscape5.1.1 Key Trends5.2 Value Chain Analysis5.3 Cost-Benefit Analysis5.4 End-User Perceptions5.5 Funding Scenario5.6 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives5.6.1 Regulations in North America5.6.1.1 U.S.5.6.1.1.1 Connected Devices5.6.1.1.2 Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD)5.6.1.1.2.1 General Considerations for SaMDs5.6.2 Regulations in Europe5.6.3 Regulations in Japan5.6.4 Regulations in China5.7 Patent Analysis5.7.1 Awaited Technological Developments5.7.2 Patent Filing Trend5.8 Product Benchmarking

6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Share Analysis6.2 Key Strategies and Developments6.3 Business Model Analysis6.4 Pricing Analysis6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

7 Global AI in Operating Room Market Scenario7.1 Assumptions and Limitations7.2 Global AI in Operating Room Market Assessment7.3 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment7.4 Global AI in Operating Room Market Size and Forecast7.5 Market Dynamics7.5.1 Impact Analysis7.5.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors7.5.2.1 Growth in Funding for AI7.5.2.2 Growing Adoption of AI-Enabled Technologies in Healthcare Settings7.5.2.3 Advancement in Robotics and Medical Visualization Technologies7.5.2.4 Benefits of Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Surgeries Over Conventional Surgeries7.5.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors7.5.3.1 Lack of a Well-Defined Regulatory Framework in Regions7.5.3.2 Limited Studies and Data on the Efficiency of AI in Operating Rooms7.5.4 Market Growth Opportunities7.5.4.1 Leverage AI to Enhance Remote Surgical Capabilities7.5.4.2 Leveraging Business Synergies for Capability and Portfolio Enhancement7.5.5 Current Surgical Challenges7.5.6 Capitalizing on Unmet Demand

8 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Offering)8.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment8.2 Hardware8.3 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

9 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Technology)9.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment9.2 Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning9.3 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

10 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Indication)10.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment10.2 Cardiology10.3 Orthopedics10.4 Urology10.5 Gastroenterology10.6 Neurology

11 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Application)11.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment11.2 Training11.3 Diagnosis11.4 Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation11.4.1 Pre-Operative11.4.2 Intra-Operative11.4.3 Post-Operative11.5 Outcomes and Risk Analysis11.6 Integration and Connectivity11.7 Others (Instrument Tracking and Traceability, Scheduling, Anesthesia Management)

12 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by End User)12.1 Opportunity Assessment12.2 Hospitals12.3 Others (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Private, Standalone, and Specialized Facilities)

13 Global AI in Operating Room Market (by Region)

14 Case Studies14.1 Enabling the Future Operating Room with AI14.2 Role of M&As in the Future of AI in Operating Room14.3 Role of AI in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

15 Company Profiles

Activ Surgical Inc.

Brainomix Limited

Caresyntax Corp

DeepOR S.A.S

ExplORer Surgical Corp.

Holo Surgical Inc.

LeanTaaS Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Proximie

Scalpel Limited

Theator Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/555a1

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-operating-room-artificial-intelligence-ai-market-report-2021-2030-with-case-studies-to-assess-the-key-strategies-adopted-by-some-of-the-highly-funded-players-301337774.html

SOURCE Research and Markets