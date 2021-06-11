Global Online Travel Payment Market Report 2021-2023: As Alternative Payment Methods Are Making Inroads, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Solutions To Attract Additional Attention

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Travel Payment 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Travel Payment 2021 confirms that technology-driven solutions in travel payments are something that will likely help the travel industry to recover after the major disruptions due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Furthermore, as alternative payment methods are making inroads, Buy Now Pay Later solutions to attract additional attention of travelers around the world.

The travel industry realized the importance of technology in payments during the COVID-19 pandemic

One general trend in online travel during the pandemic is the increasing use of technologies in payments. According to a September 2020 survey cited in this publication, more than seven in ten airlines globally plan to implement or advance mobile touchless payments by 2023.

Moreover, in 2020, close to half of the global tourists stated that technology-driven solutions are a key confidence booster in travel; and a further four in ten of them noted that contactless payments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, would make their travel experience better during the COVID-19 health crisis. With that, in 2020, almost one in five travelers worldwide left a travel-related purchase unpaid as a contactless payment option was not available.

Additionally, a significant share of travelers in Canada, the US, Japan, and the UK found "ease of paying" to be a factor that substantially impacted their travel decisions in 2020, and, in particular, a choice of a travel agent or a tour operator.

Buy Now Pay Later solutions attracted online travelers worldwide in 2020

Another trend on the online travel payment scene is towards Buy Now Pay Later solutions. According to figures cited in the new market report, the availability of a BNPL option in 2021 was an important factor for almost a quarter of travelers worldwide when booking a service related to a trip. Moreover, in the Asia-Pacific area, over two in ten travelers opted for this payment method when it came to traveling during the health crisis, and the share of Chinese tourists using it was more than double the regional average.

