Global Online Survey Software Market (2020 To 2025) - Featuring Medallia, Confirmit & Inqwise Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Survey Software Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Survey Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.04% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$10.162 billion in 2025 from US$4.870 billion in 2019The online survey software is been designed for carrying out surveys online for reaching a wider customer base. These surveys are usually done for knowing the perception of individuals about a particular product, brand, and political scenario among others. The market is growing due to increasing internet penetration and being a cost-effective way of carrying out surveys. The rise in usage of social media is also a factor for use of online surveys as companies are targeting niche customers segments through social media, thereby growing the market for the online survey software in the forecast period. This software enables users to transport the result directly to spreadsheets or statistical programs for detailed analysis which helps in saving time and raising efficiency. According to the World Bank Data, the number of people using the internet has grown two folds in a decade from 22.96% in 2008 to 49.72% in 2017. This increase in usage of the internet has given rise to the number of people using internet applications around the world. The increase in the internet user population is thus, one of the major factors behind the growing market of online survey software. This is because more companies are carrying out primary research using online survey software for better connectivity and wider reach towards its target customers. Retail is widely using online survey software for understanding consumer behaviorThe retail segment is majorly using online survey software for knowing consumer feedback for improving their services and products. The increasing internet usage and growing advancement in technology have boosted the market growth of online survey software as more people can connect by using smart devices through the internet. The booming e-commerce industry is also a major driver for the online survey software market. E-commerce being a growing industry is majorly focusing on improving its services and products by taking feedback from its customers through online survey software. Companies such as Amazon, Zomato and other e-commerce companies are continuously taking feedback surveys through their customers for knowing their views regarding their services and how to serve them better. Companies majorly prefer a one-time chargeMany enterprises prefer more of a one-time charge or single price model as it avoids tiered payment plans that are generally associated with the subscription type survey software models. This type of product provides better control over their survey data cost-effectively. It is majorly used by market research firms who are dealing with customer-oriented services. For example, SurveyMonkey provides an enterprise plan that includes enhanced security and compliance features that secure sensitive survey data with SSO, HIPAA and GDPR compliance. By geography, North America has a notable share in the global online survey software marketRegionally, the global online survey software market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America accounts for significant market share owing to the presence of major market players and global companies that are always focused on providing better services and products to their customers to ramp up their sales. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in countries like China and India along with the rising number of market research firms in this region. Market Players and Competitive IntelligenceThe competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry participants profiled as part of this section are Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Medallia Inc., Confirmit AS, Insqwise, SurveyMonkey, Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd., QuestionPro, Inc., Qualtrics, among others. Key Topics Covered: 1. INTRODUCTION1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY2.1. Research Data2.2. Assumptions 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY3.1. Research Highlights 4. MARKET DYNAMICS4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Market Opportunities4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry4.5. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot 5. GLOBAL ONLINE SURVEY SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION5.1. Introduction5.2. Retail5.3. Market Research5.4. Healthcare5.5. Financial Services5.6. Manufacturing 6. GLOBAL ONLINE SURVEY SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT6.1. Introduction6.2. One Time Charge6.3. Partially Charge6.4. Time to Pay 7. GLOBAL ONLINE SURVEY SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY7.1. Introduction7.2. North America7.2.1. North America Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Application7.2.2. North America Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Product7.2.3. North America Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Country7.2.3.1. United States7.2.3.2. Canada7.2.3.3. Mexico7.3. South America7.3.1. South America Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Application7.3.2. South America Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Product7.3.3. South America Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Country7.3.3.1. Brazil7.3.3.2. Argentina7.3.3.3. Others7.4. Europe7.4.1. Europe Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Application7.4.2. Europe Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Product7.4.3. Europe Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Country7.4.3.1. United Kingdom7.4.3.2. Germany7.4.3.3. France7.4.3.4. Italy7.4.3.5. Others7.5. Middle East and Africa7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Application7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Product7.5.3. Middle East and Africa Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Country7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia7.5.3.2. UAE7.5.3.3. Israel7.5.3.4. Others7.6. Asia Pacific7.6.1. Asia Pacific Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Application7.6.2. Asia Pacific Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Product7.6.3. Asia Pacific Online Survey Software Market Forecast, By Country7.6.3.1. China7.6.3.2. Japan7.6.3.3. South Korea7.6.3.4. India7.6.3.5. Others 8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis 8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations8.4. Vendor Competitive Matrix 9. COMPANY PROFILES9.1. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.9.2. Medallia Inc.9.3. Confirmit AS9.4. Inqwise9.5. SurveyMonkey9.6. Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd.9.7. QuestionPro, Inc.9.8. QualtricsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjewss

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-survey-software-market-2020-to-2025---featuring-medallia-confirmit--inqwise-among-others-301122295.html

SOURCE Research and Markets