Global Online Recruitment Market Report 2021: Rapid Development Of Online Recruitment Market By The U.S., Chinese, Russian And Japanese Companies - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Recruitment Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Type (Permanent, Part Time), Application (Manufacturing, Finance, Services, Others), By region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Recruitment Market was valued at USD 27681.11 Million in the year 2020.

The demand for Employers and Employees is expected to increase in the region, owing to the rapid development of online recruitment market by the U.S., Chinese, Russian and Japanese companies.

Increasing focus on automation in demand for online recruitment, increasing social media and growing smartphone penetration efficiently with no delay rising the job seekers in this market and online recruitment companies are investing more in R&D activities and technological betterment that propel the growth of the global online recruitment market.

The APAC regional market is expected to become the largest online recruitment market in the forecast period. The major players operating in the APAC online recruitment market include 51job, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., and many other companies. These players offer a diverse portfolio of jobseekers to complete to the demands of employers in the recruiting companies. These companies are providing affordable, efficient approach for jobseekers to get a job.

These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration. As the world is continuously fighting the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are playing a very crucial role in helping to safeguard the people and in providing the electronic devices and services that people need as they are shifting towards remote working and home learning.

Main areas of COVID-19 impact in the online recruitment market have been interrupted supply chains and delayed deliveries in some cases as well as a reduction of demand for employees.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report:

Recruit Holdings

Head Hunter

Info Edge

Seek

New Work SE

51job

Randstad NV

Robert Half International

CPL Resources

Robert Walters Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report scope & Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations2.1 New Product Launches by Key Players to Create Growth Opportunity2.2 Online Recruitment practices are emerging fast in developing economies

3. PCB Market: Product Overview

4. Global PCB Market: An Analysis4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-20264.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Online recruitment Market4.3 Global Online recruitment Market: Growth & Forecast

5. Global Online Recruitment Market: Segment Analysis5.1 Global Online Recruitment Market, By Application5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Recruitment Market - By Application5.3 Global Online Recruitment Market- By Manufacturing industry, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026)5.4 Global Online Recruitment Market- By Finance industry, By Value (USD Million), 2016-20265.5 Global Online Recruitment Market- By Service Industry, By Value (USD Million), 2016-20265.6 Global Online Recruitment Market- By other Industries, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6. Global Online Recruitment Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Recruitment Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)6.2 Global Online Recruitment Market- By Permanent Online Recruitment, By Value (USD Million), 2016-20266.3 Global Online Recruitment Market- By Part Time Online Recruitment, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7. Global Online Recruitment Market: Regional Analysis7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Recruitment Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Online Recruitment Market

9. Europe Online Recruitment Market

10. APAC Online Recruitment Market

11. Global Online Recruitment Market Dynamics

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Recruitment Market - By Application (Year 2026)12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Recruitment Market - By Type (Year 2026)12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Recruitment Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Share of global leading companies13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Online Recruitment Market

14. Global Online Recruitment Market: Recent Developments, Merger & Acquisition

