Global Online Language Learning Market Report 2020: Market Data In Terms Of Value (2018 And 2019), Estimated Current Data (2020), And Forecasts For 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Language Learning Market by Product (SaaS, Apps, Tutoring), Mode (Consumer, Government, K-12, Corporate), Language (English, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online language learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $21.2 billion by 2027

The growing need for communication across borders, increasing e-learning market, and penetration of artificial intelligence in e-learning are the key factors contributing to the growth of this market.

The online language learning market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 by product (SaaS, apps, tutoring), mode (consumer, government, K-12, corporate, non-profit, higher education), language (English, German, Japanese, French, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Korean, Mandarin Chinese) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional level.

Based on language type, English language is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall online language learning market in 2020. However, Mandarin Chinese is slated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing trade relations with China and geographic expansion of Chinese companies in various regions.

Based on product type, software as service is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall online language learning market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the less capital expenditure, adoption of SaaS-based management systems, and its faster implementation.

Based on mode, the consumer segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall online language learning market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the high use of online learning by consumers/individuals because of the increase in the use of mobiles, availability of regular updates in mobile apps, and ease of use.

An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the online language learning market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global online language learning market in 2020, followed by Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Also, this region will be the fastest growing regional market due to the factors such as rising enrollment in online higher education, influx of multinational companies, significant young population looking for better job opportunities, increasing penetration of smartphones, increasing digitization of content, government initiatives for national online education networks, and shortage of teachers in rapidly developing countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Globalization and Growing Need for Communication Across Borders4.2.2. Growing E-learning Market4.2.3. Penetration of Artificial Intelligence in E-learning4.2.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Language Learning Market4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Data Security and Privacy Concerns4.4. Opportunities4.4.1. Increasing Spending on the Education Sector4.4.2. Rising Internet and Mobile Phone User Base4.4.3. Increasing Preferences for Multilingual Employees by the Multinational Companies4.5. Challenges4.5.1. High Cost of Implementation4.6. Trends4.6.1. Flexible Pricing Structure4.6.2. Introduction of Wearable Technologies 5. Overview of Language Learning Market5.1. Language Learning Market, By Mode5.1.1. Offline5.1.2. Online5.2. Online Language Learning User Demographics (Number of Subscribers)5.2.1. By Age Group5.2.1.1. Adults5.2.1.2. Kids5.2.2. By Region5.2.2.1. North America5.2.2.2. Europe 5.2.2.3. Asia Pacific5.2.2.4. Latin America5.2.2.5. Middle East & Africa 6. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Product Type6.1. Introduction6.2. SaaS6.3. Tutoring6.4. Apps 7. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Language Type7.1. Introduction7.2. English7.3. French7.4. Spanish7.5. Mandarin Chinese7.6. German7.7. Italian7.8. Arabic7.9. Japanese7.10. Korean7.11. Other Languages 8. Global Online Language Learning Market, by User8.1. Introduction8.2. Consumer8.3. K-128.4. Government8.5. Corporate8.6. Higher Education8.7. Other Users 9. Global Online Language Learning Market, by Geography9.1. Introduction9.2. Asia Pacific9.2.1. China9.2.2. Japan9.2.3. India9.2.4. South Korea9.2.5. Australia9.2.6. Indonesia 9.2.7. Taiwan 9.2.8. Hong Kong9.2.9. New Zealand 9.2.10. Rest of Asia Pacific9.3. Europe9.3.1. Germany9.3.2. U.K.9.3.3. France9.3.4. Italy9.3.5. Spain9.3.6. Russia9.3.7. Poland9.3.8. Netherlands9.3.9. Belgium 9.3.10. Sweden 9.3.11. Austria 9.3.12. Switzerland 9.3.13. Finland 9.3.14. Norway 9.3.15. Turkey 9.3.16. Ireland 9.3.17. Rest of Europe9.4. North America9.4.1. U.S.9.4.2. Canada9.4.3. Mexico9.5. Latin America9.5.1. Brazil9.5.2. Rest of Latin America9.6. Middle East & Africa9.6.1. Saudi Arabia9.6.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa 10. Competitive Landscape 10.1. Introduction 10.2. Key Growth Strategies 10.3. Competitive Benchmarking10.4. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player (2019) 11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Development)11.1. Berlitz Corporation11.2. Rosetta Stone, Inc. 11.3. Memrise Inc.11.4. Inlingua International Ltd.11.5. Sanako Corporation11.6. Duolingo Inc.11.7. Lesson Nine GmbH (Babble)11.8. Busuu Ltd.11.9. iTutor Group11.10. Open Education LLC11.11. Linguistica 360, Inc.11.12. Mondly Languages11.13. FluentU (A part of Enux Education Ltd.)11.14. Mango Languages

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xetz7o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-online-language-learning-market-report-2020-market-data-in-terms-of-value-2018-and-2019-estimated-current-data-2020-and-forecasts-for-2027-301141838.html

SOURCE Research and Markets