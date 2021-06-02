Global Online Gambling Report, Spring 2021: A Must-read For Executives

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Spring 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Spring 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, covering all sectors of the online gambling industry.

Based on our well-received Online Gambling Benchmarking Study, the publisher has been asked by many clients to monitor the online gambling industry also on a quarterly basis. We are happy to comply with this request and are now publishing the Online Gambling Quarterly reports.

These quarterly reports cover a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.

Contents of the Report:

Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, stock development

Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks

Marketing benchmarks - Social media benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks

Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers

Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets

Key Topics Covered:

1. Trends

Online gambling industry climate

Future "winners" in the online gambling market

Key trends and topics

Mobile gambling KPIs

Share developments

2. Financial Figures and KPIs

Total revenue

Betting revenue

Casino revenue

EBIT/Operating profit benchmarks

3. Marketing Analyses

Marketing cost benchmarks

Social marketing benchmarks

SEO benchmarking

Affiliate marketing benchmarking

4. Product Analyses

Betting offers

Football/soccer bets

Other sports - tennis, basketball

Live/in-play betting

Casino games/offers

Companies Mentioned

888

Angler Gaming

Bet-at-home

Betsson

Better Collective

Catena Media

Churchill Downs

DraftKings B2C

Enlabs

Entain Online

Evolution Gaming

France total (ARJEL)

total (ARJEL) Gamesys

Kambi

Karamba

Kindred

LeoVegas

NeoGames

Net Gaming

PPB Online (Paddy/Betfair)

SBG (Sky Bet)

Scout Gaming

Svenska Spel

Many clients have already provided excellent feedback:

"This regular industry benchmarking allows my people to focus entirely on company-specific data analyses" (CFO of online gambling operator);

"A great report that many of my colleagues can use in their daily work" (research/information manager of state lottery).

