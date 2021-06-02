Global Online Gambling Report, Spring 2021: A Must-read For Executives
This comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, covering all sectors of the online gambling industry.
Based on our well-received Online Gambling Benchmarking Study, the publisher has been asked by many clients to monitor the online gambling industry also on a quarterly basis. We are happy to comply with this request and are now publishing the Online Gambling Quarterly reports.
These quarterly reports cover a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, strategy Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market.
Contents of the Report:
- Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, stock development
- Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks
- Marketing benchmarks - Social media benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks
- Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers
- Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets
Key Topics Covered:
1. Trends
- Online gambling industry climate
- Future "winners" in the online gambling market
- Key trends and topics
- Mobile gambling KPIs
- Share developments
2. Financial Figures and KPIs
- Total revenue
- Betting revenue
- Casino revenue
- EBIT/Operating profit benchmarks
3. Marketing Analyses
- Marketing cost benchmarks
- Social marketing benchmarks
- SEO benchmarking
- Affiliate marketing benchmarking
4. Product Analyses
- Betting offers
- Football/soccer bets
- Other sports - tennis, basketball
- Live/in-play betting
- Casino games/offers
Companies Mentioned
- 888
- Angler Gaming
- Bet-at-home
- Betsson
- Better Collective
- Catena Media
- Churchill Downs
- DraftKings B2C
- Enlabs
- Entain Online
- Evolution Gaming
- France total (ARJEL)
- Gamesys
- Kambi
- Karamba
- Kindred
- LeoVegas
- NeoGames
- Net Gaming
- PPB Online (Paddy/Betfair)
- SBG (Sky Bet)
- Scout Gaming
- Svenska Spel
Many clients have already provided excellent feedback:
"This regular industry benchmarking allows my people to focus entirely on company-specific data analyses" (CFO of online gambling operator);
"A great report that many of my colleagues can use in their daily work" (research/information manager of state lottery).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lex95x
