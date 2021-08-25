Global Online Food Delivery Packaging Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Food Delivery Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online food delivery packaging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Online food delivery packaging refers to a packaging solution for the online-ordered food that majorly comprises of boxes, bags, bottles, wraps, cups, and plastic trays. The packaging ensures food safety by offering barrier protection against exposure, provides efficient handling, convenience in delivery as well as helps in branding and advertising. Owing to this, online food delivery packaging plays a vital role in providing out of the restaurant dining experience.In recent times, the prevalent trend of on-the-go food consumption, coupled with the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), has positively influenced online food delivery services. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns, along with the formulation of stringent government regulations against single-use plastic, have led to the introduction of recyclable packaging materials. Owing to this, various manufacturers have launched innovative and eco-friendly solutions, employing materials such as aluminum and paper, to cater to the growing need for sustainable packaging. All the above-mentioned factors will continue to fuel the growth of the online food delivery packaging market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global online food delivery packaging market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Dart Container Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack, Gold Plast SPA, Anchor Packaging Inc., Huhtamaki, Berry Global Group Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Novolex Holdings Inc., Be Green Packaging, and Genpak LLC. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global online food delivery packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online food delivery packaging market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global online food delivery packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

