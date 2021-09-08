Global Online Food Delivery Market (2021 To 2026) - By Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Food Delivery Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Platform Type (Website, Application), Business Model, Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Food Delivery Market was valued at USD 107.26 Billion in the year 2020. An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to online food delivery services worldwide. Smartphone users are the primary online shoppers for the F&B industry and an increase in the number of smartphone users reflect a potential increase in online shopping for food and beverages. With lockdown restrictions still in place and consumers' behaviour shifting towards convenience and speed of delivery, it can only be assumed that the rise of third-party online food delivery services will not be slowing down any time soon and one can expect to see a few new players entering the market too.

The online food delivery market is showing signs of consolidation as Just Eat acquired Takeaway.com in 2020 and also acquired Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace in a USD 7.8 billion deal in June 2021. Also, in 2019, Delivery Hero acquired Zomato food delivery business (MENA), Woowa ( South Korea), DeliveryRD ( Dominican Republic) and in 2020, it acquired Instashop (MENA), Glovo ( Latin America). However, high delivery costs are a major deterrent for the online food delivery service providers despite the fact that online food orders for home delivery has seen consistent growth.

Based on Business Model, Order Focused Delivery System Segment is expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in expansion of business and industries, at both local and regional level.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, etc., present a lucrative market for Online Food Delivery market.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Online Food Delivery market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type (Website, Application).

The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System).

The report analyses the Online Food Delivery Market by Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery).

The Global Online Food Delivery Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Italy , Spain China, Japan , India , Australia , Brazil ).

, , , , Spain China, , , , ). Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Delivery Hero, Just Eat Holding LTD., Doordash, Meituan Waimai, Grubhub, Ubereats, Postmates, Dunzo, Swiggy, Yum Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Online Food Delivery Market: Product Overview 4. Global Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026 4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Online Food Delivery Market4.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast 5. Global Online Food Delivery Market: Segmental Analysis5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Platform Type5.3 By Website, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20265.4 By Application, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026 6. Global Online Food Delivery Market By Business Model6.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Business Model6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Business Model6.3 By Order Focused Delivery System, By value (USD Billion), 2016-20266.4 By Logistics Based Food Delivery System, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20266.5 By Full-Service Food Delivery System, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026 7. Global Online Food Delivery Market By Payment Method7.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market by Payment Method7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Online Food Delivery Market- By Payment Method7.3 By Online, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20267.4 By Cash on Delivery, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026 8. North America Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)8.1 North America Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)8.2 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast8.3 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies8.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)8.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)8.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)8.7 North America Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis8.8 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)8.9 Competitive Scenario of North America Online Food Delivery Market- By Country8.10 United States Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)8.11 United States Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method 8.12 United States Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast8.13 Canada Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)8.14 Canada Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)8.15 Canada Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast 9. Europe Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)9.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)9.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast9.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies9.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)9.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)9.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)9.7 Europe Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)9.9 Competitive Scenario of Europe Online Food Delivery Market- By Country9.10 United Kingdom Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)9.11 United Kingdom Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method 9.12 United Kingdom Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast9.13 Italy Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)9.14 Italy Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)9.15 Italy Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast9.16 Spain Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)9.17 Spain Online Food Delivery Market by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method 9.18 Spain Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast 10. Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)10.1 APAC Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.2 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast10.3 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies10.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)10.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)10.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)10.7 APAC Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis10.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)10.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)10.10 China Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.11 China Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)10.12 China Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast10.13 Japan Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.14 Japan Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)10.15 Japan Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast10.16 India Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.17 India Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)10.18 India Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast10.19 Australia Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)10.20 Australia Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)10.21 Australia Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast 11 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)11.1 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)11.2 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Growth & Forecast11.3 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Prominent Companies11.4 Market Segmentation By Platform Type (Website, Application)11.5 Market Segmentation By Business Model (Order Focused Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, Full-Service Food Delivery System)11.6 Market Segmentation By Payment Method (Online, Cash on Delivery)11.7 LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market: Country Analysis11.8 Market Opportunity Chart of LAMEA Online Food Delivery Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)11.9 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Online Food Delivery Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)11.10 Brazil Online Food Delivery Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)11.11 Brazil Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation by Platform Type, by Business Model, by Payment Method (2016-2026)11.12 Brazil Online Food Delivery Market : Growth & Forecast 12. Global Online Food Delivery Market Dynamics12.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Drivers12.2 Global Online Food Delivery Market Restraints12.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market Trends 13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Platform Type (Year 2026)13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Business Model (Year 2026)13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Payment Method (Year 2026)13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Online Food Delivery Market - By Region (Year 2026) 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Share of global leading companies14.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Leading Companies 14.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Online Food Delivery Market14.4 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Online Food Delivery Market14.4 Merger & Acquisition and Recent Developments in Global Online Food Delivery Market 15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)15.1 Delivery Hero15.2 Just Eat Holding LTD.15.3 Yum Brands Inc15.4 Meituan Waimai15.5 Doordash15.6 Grubhub15.7 Ubereats15.8 Postmates15.9 Dunzo15.10 SwiggyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jee6uz

