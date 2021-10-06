Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market (2021 To 2026) - Featuring Abbvie, Bayer And Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for oncology pharmaceuticals should grow from $177.4 billion in 2021 to $313.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for oncology pharmaceuticals (cancer drugs). It provides a detailed description of the different oncology pharmaceutical types (targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and hormone therapy) and current and historical market revenues. The markets for oncology pharmaceuticals is also segmented based on indication (lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, colorectal cancer and other cancers). The market revenue for each geographic segment, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW, has also been provided in the report.

In order to provide an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, competitive landscape, key competitors and respective market share are also part of this report. This report includes oncology pharmaceutical pipeline analysis and a detailed discussion of key marketed products. This report outlines driving and restraining factors of the oncology pharmaceuticals market.

The Report Includes

74 tables

An overview of the global oncology pharmaceutical market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of oncology pharmaceutical market based on region, drug type, and application

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

A detailed description of risk factors, pathogenesis and stages of cancer including the TNM staging system and number staging systems, and coverage of cancer metastases, treatment approaches and non-pharmaceutical approaches to cancer

Analysis of oncology pharmaceutical pipeline products with focus on promising pipeline molecules/ drugs in development, and coverage of technological advances, scientific discoveries, and new therapies

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies, and a snapshot of FDA approved drugs for indications related to oncology

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Oncology pharmaceuticals is a significant and growing market. It is the world's largest pharmaceutical therapeutic area. There are around 500 FDA-approved drugs for indications related to oncology. It is estimated that oncology pharmaceuticals account for approximately 20% of global pharmaceutical sales. Given the massive size of the global oncology pharmaceuticals market, all major pharmaceutical companies either have presence in this market or are discovering and developing therapies for the market. This market is highly competitive, subject to technological advances and scientific discoveries and significantly affected by new therapies, product development and commercialization.

There have been tremendous advancements in the field of oncology over the last two decades, resulting in improved quality of life and survival rates. Per the American Cancer Society, the death rate from cancer in the U.S. has declined, steadily, over the past two decades. Many innovative therapies have been launched and pharmaceutical companies continue to invest significantly in oncology research to advance the cancer treatment market. The focus of cancer treatment is rapidly shifting from a traditional one-size-fits-all approach to precision medicine, tailored treatments for individual patients. The cancer treatment market is on the verge of a paradigm shift, where patients will be treated based on the genomic profile of the tumor. The tumor-agnostic approach to cancer treatment offers great potential for growth in the oncology pharmaceuticals market.

With tremendous focus on research, the oncology pharmaceutical industry has one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry. The American Cancer Society estimates that around 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021. Five-year survival rates for many cancers remain below 50%. Many cancer patients do not respond to treatment (refractory) or fail to maintain a response (relapse) during the treatment. Given the continued incidence of cancer, substantial unmet need and the tremendous focus on discovering and developing new therapies and medicines for cancer treatment, the oncology pharmaceutical market is poised for significant growth over the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Biology of Cancer

Overview

Risk Factors for Cancer

Pathogenesis of Cancer

Stages of Cancer

The TNM Staging System

Number Staging Systems

Cancer Metastases

Routes of Metastasis

Drug Resistance

Inherent Resistance

Acquired Resistance

Treatment Approaches to Cancer

Non-pharmaceutical Approaches

Surgery for Cancer

Radiotherapy for Cancer

Ablation Therapy

Pharmacological Therapies

Personalized Cancer Therapy (Precision Medicine)

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Drug Type

Overview

Chemotherapy

Types of Chemotherapy Pharmaceuticals

Hormone Therapy

Types of Hormone Therapy Pharmaceuticals

Targeted Therapy

Types of Targeted Therapy Pharmaceuticals

Small Molecule Targeted Agents

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Poly Adenosine Diphosphate-Ribose Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors

Targeted Radioligand Therapies

Immunotherapy

Types of Immunotherapy Pharmaceuticals

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immune-Modulating Small Molecule

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Gene Therapies

Global Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Drug Type

Global Market for Targeted Therapy Pharmaceuticals by Drug Type

Global Market for Immunotherapy Pharmaceuticals by Drug Type

Global Market for Chemotherapy Pharmaceuticals

Global Market for Hormone Therapy Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Lung Cancer

Diagnosis

Breast Cancer

Diagnosis

Multiple Myeloma

Diagnosis

Prostate Cancer

Diagnosis

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Diagnosis

Colorectal Cancer

Diagnosis

Other Cancers

Stomach Cancer

Liver Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Melanoma

Leukemia

Global Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Cancer Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Markets for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Region

North America

North American Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type

Europe

European Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type

RoW

RoW Market for Oncology Pharmaceuticals by Type

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands

Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceuticals Brand Revenue

Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands, by Drug Type

Blockbuster Oncology Pharmaceuticals, by Company

Key Oncology Pharmaceutical Brands

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Small Molecule Targeted Agents

mAb Targeted Therapy

PARP Inhibitors

Targeted Radioligand Therapies

Immunotherapy

Immune-Modulating Small Molecules

mAb Immune Therapy

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Gene Therapies

Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

Recent Industry Activities

Chapter 8 New Developments and Pipeline Analysis

New Developments

Novel Oncology Drug Approvals

Biosimilar Approvals

Pipeline Analysis

Selected New Drug Molecules in Late Stages of Clinical Development

Most Studied Drug Molecules

Chapter 9 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population

Greater Incidence of Obesity and Diabetes

Robust Approval of Oncology Pharmaceuticals

Advances in Biochemistry and Genomics

High Unmet Need

Premium Pricing

Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

Mergers and Acquisitions

Challenges

Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization

Lack of Oncology Professionals

High Cost of Biologic Therapies

Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Implications on Cancer Diagnosis

Implications on Cancer Treatment

Impact on Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer Ag

Bristol-Myers Squib

Eli Lilly And Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

