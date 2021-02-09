Global Oncology Partnering Directory 2015-2020: Headline, Upfront, Milestone And Royalty Data

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2020: Deal trends, players and financials report provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Oncology partnering deals signed and announced since 2015. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Oncology technologies and products.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of all oncology partnering deals announced since 2015 including financial terms where available including over 4,000 links to online deal records of actual oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal. Report scopeGlobal Oncology Partnering 2015-2020: Deal trends, players and financials is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to oncology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide. Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2020: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of oncology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 4,000 oncology deal records

The leading oncology deals by value since 2015

In Global Oncology Partnering 2015-2020: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary Chapter 1 - Introduction Chapter 2 - Trends in Oncology dealmaking2.1. Introduction2.2. Oncology partnering over the years2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Oncology partnering3.1. Introduction3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Oncology partnering3.3. Oncology partnering headline values3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments3.6. Oncology royalty rates Chapter 4 - Leading Oncology deals and dealmakers4.1. Introduction4.2. Most active in Oncology partnering4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Oncology4.4. Top Oncology deals by value Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory5.1. Introduction5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target6.1. Introduction6.2. Deals by Oncology therapeutic target Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Oncology deals by company A-Z since 2015

Appendix 2 - Directory of Oncology deals by deal type since 2015

Appendix 3 - Directory of Oncology deals by stage of development since 2015

Appendix 4 - Directory of Oncology deals by technology type since 2015

