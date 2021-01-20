Global Oncology Nutrition Market To Expand With Advancements In Cancer Treatment Lines, Says TMR

- Growing incidence of leukaemia & other types of cancers has necessitated the deployment of proper management lines for cancers, thus, creating new opportunities for growth within the oncology nutrition market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global oncology nutrition market is slated to rise alongside advancements in cancer treatments. The domain of oncology has witnessed formidable disruptions in recent years, creating new inlets for market growth and expansion. There is little contention about the importance of developing new and effective treatment lines for curing cancers in the body. However, these treatment lines are not borne out of ease and convenience, but are a result of constant research and development efforts. These efforts materialise into sound treatment and management pathways that can help in building integrity across the domain of oncology. Furthermore, the quest of the medical industry to redirect its efforts towards cancer management has also unlocked new avenues for market growth and expansion.

The growth of the global oncology nutrition market is a direct function of advancements in specialized formulae for cancer management. The total worth of the global oncology nutrition market is slated to touch US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2027. The growth of the global oncology treatment market is tabulated at 6% over the period between 2019 and 2027. In addition to this, the development of new lines of treatment for diagnosing colorectal cancer, hematology cancer, and prostate cancer has also aided market growth. Several new campaigns have been launched to generate awareness about various types of cancers in humans. This has in turn caused an increase in the demand for cancer nutrition.

Key Findings of Market Report

Need for Controlling Adverse Impacts of Cancer Treatment Drugs

Over the course of the next decade, the use of oncology nutrition is expected to become a part of the medical treatment pathway. Furthermore, the unprecedented use of various types of oral medications and sterilisers for controlling the adverse impacts of cancers has also generated new opportunities for market growth and expansion. It is worthwhile to note that several new entities have made their way into the global oncology nutrition market. These entities are riding along a lucrative track, mainly due to favourable reception of cancer-based medications and treatments. Furthermore, there is little contention about the need for high-end technologies for cancer management. Oncology nutrition is also grouped as a sound technology that pertains to the domain of modern medicine.

Rising Incidence of Leukaemia

The rising incidence of leukaemia has been a cause of concern for the medical industry. Occurrence of leukaemia in youngsters and kids is a grave medical concern because it is difficult to administer all types of cancer treatments in kids with underdeveloped immunity levels. For this reason, the medical industry is focusing on developing oncology nutrition lines for treating or managing cancerous developments in kids. Furthermore, the occurrence of prostate cancer in men in their primes has also daunted the medical and healthcare industries. This has caused invariable growth across the global oncology nutrition market in recent years. A range of elemental and standard formulae for cancer treatment are blended with the nutrition schemes. This helps the medical industry in facilitating cancer treatments without the use heavy dosage drugs and medications.

The need for cancer treatment and analysis is felt across all major parts of the world. The occurrence of rare cancers such as those that develop in the the neck and rectum have increased the concerns of the medical industry.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Competitive Landscape

Nestlé S.A.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Grifols S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

