Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Markets, 2020-2025 - Focus On PCR, In Situ Hybridization, Chips And Microarrays, INAAT, Mass Spectrometry, DNA And NGS Sequencing, TMA

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global oncology molecular diagnostics market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.Oncology molecular diagnostics identify the presence of cancer cells by analyzing their biological molecules. Several tests are performed on the blood, saliva, and tumor tissue samples for detecting and measuring specific genetic sequences in the DNA, RNA, and cell proteins. Oncology molecular diagnostics help perform rapid analysis and provide detailed information that is further utilized in the personalized treatment of cancer. These diagnostics solutions find application in clinical and point-of-care (POC) testing for early detection of cancer. They are also used in blood banks to identify pathogens and infectious diseases present in the donated blood samples.The rising prevalence of cancer on account of changing lifestyles, growing geriatric population, and the increasing trend of smoking represents one of the major factors impelling the global oncology molecular diagnostics market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis, along with advancements in next generation sequencing (NGS) techniques, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rise in the number of individuals suffering from viral and bacterial infections and the increasing participation in blood donation campaigns is positively influencing the demand for oncology molecular diagnostics worldwide. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), several healthcare institutions are undertaking steps to mitigate the risk of the pandemic on cancer patients by reducing the number of medical appointments. Moreover, regular screening for cancer patients has witnessed a decline due to the repurposing of diagnostics resources for providing COVID-19 testing and consequent reduction in oncology testing. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oncology molecular diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oncology molecular diagnostics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global oncology molecular diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Cancer Type6.1 Breast Cancer6.2 Prostate Cancer6.3 Colorectal Cancer6.4 Cervical Cancer6.5 Liver Cancer6.6 Lung Cancer6.7 Blood Cancer6.8 Others 7 Market Breakup by Product7.1 Instruments7.2 Reagents7.3 Others 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)8.2 In Situ Hybridization8.3 Chips and Microarrays8.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)8.5 Mass Spectrometry8.6 DNA and NGS Sequencing8.7 Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)8.8 Others 9 Market Breakup by End-User9.1 Hospitals and Clinics9.2 Reference Laboratories9.3 Others 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickenson and Company

Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthcare

Sysmex Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vka9zy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oncology-molecular-diagnostics-markets-2020-2025---focus-on-pcr-in-situ-hybridization-chips-and-microarrays-inaat-mass-spectrometry-dna-and-ngs-sequencing-tma-301195090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets