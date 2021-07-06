Global Olive Oil Market Report 2021: Extra Virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, And Other Olive Oils - Major Players Are Modi Naturals, Cargill, Bunge, Conagra Brands (Bertolli), Semapa

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Olive Oil Market Global Forecast By Type, Industry, End-User, Consumption, Production, Import, Export Countries, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Olive Oil Market will be US$ 17.73 Billion by 2027 from US$ 8.28 Billion in 2020, growing a CAGR of 11.49% from 2020-2027

Olive oil forms a different and tasty substitute to conventional edible oils. Considering its nutritional value and taste, olive oil is being consumed by a huge pool of the global population. It is extensively preferred for its properties to prevent heart diseases by maintaining cholesterol levels in the body.

It also has moisturizing and exfoliating properties, which leads to its usage in different pharmaceuticals and cosmetics products. Olive oil offers various applications such as spray for dressing, cosmetics, and personal care, uses in foods, and medicines. Owing to these factors, there is a vast demand for Olive Oil in the Market.

In this report, we have covered the market of Olive oil market by type, which includes Extra Virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, and Other Olive Oil. Extra virgin olive oil is the most eminent quality olive oil utilized by a majority of health-conscious people. Based on end-user, retail and foodservice contributes the lion's share to the total olive oil market value.

Europe and Asia Pacific foodservice sector will be the leading market for olive oil producers in upcoming years. On the other side, retail has remained one of the most dynamically evolving realms that enable olive oil market players to regularly be on their toes to discern their target customers and maintain a customized approach. Olive Oil Industry globally will grow with a staggering .European Union is the leading producer, exporter, and consumer, of olive. This is due to olive farming, one of the essential businesses in these countries due to the Mediterranean diet. Greece, Spain, and Italy are the primary producers and exporters in the region. Italy is one of the leading importer and majorly imports olives from the United States, China, Brazil, Japan, and Turkey. As per our research findings, Worldwide Olive Oil Market is expected to be more than in the next 7 years. Some of the market's major companies include Modi Naturals, Cargill, Inc., Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands (Bertolli), Semapa. Market players are involved in continuous research and developments; these are key strategies adopted by the Olive Oil Market players.

For example, in 2021, Modi Naturals will launch sub-brand Oleev Kitchen to enter RTC/E segments as consumers continue to remain indoors. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. Global Olive Oil Market Analysis 6. Global Olive Oil Volume Analysis6.1 By Production6.2 By Consumption6.3 By Import6.4 By Export 7. Share Analysis7.1 Market Share7.1.1 By Consuming Country7.1.2 By Type7.1.3 By Industry7.1.4 By End-User7.2 Volume Share7.2.1 By Producing Country7.2.2 By Importing Country7.2.3 By Exporting Country 8. Type - Global Olive Oil Market8.1 Extra Virgin Oil8.2 Virgin Oil8.3 Other (Lampante, Pomace, etc) 9. Industry - Global Olive Oil Market9.1 Pharmaceuticals9.2 Cosmetics9.3 Cooking9.4 Other 10. End-User - Global Olive Oil Market10.1 Food Service10.2 Food Processing10.3 Retail 11. Consumption - Global Olive Oil Market & Volume11.1 EU-2711.1.1 Market11.1.2 Volume11.2 Turkey11.3 Morocco11.4 Tunisia11.5 Syrian Arab Republic11.6 Algeria11.7 Argentina11.8 Lebanon11.9 Jordan11.10 Chile11.11 Others 12. Production - Global Olive Oil Volume12.1 EU-2712.2 Turkey12.3 Morocco12.4 Tunisia12.5 Syrian Arab Republic12.6 Algeria12.7 Argentina12.8 Lebanon12.9 Jordan12.10 Chile12.11 Others 13. Import - Global Olive Oil Volume13.1 United States13.2 EU-2713.3 Brazil13.4 Japan13.5 Canada13.6 China13.7 Australia13.8 Turkey13.9 Russian Federation13.10 Saudi Arabia13.11 Others 14. Export - Global Olive Oil Volume14.1 EU-2714.2 Tunisia14.3 Turkey14.4 Syrian Arab Republic14.5 Morocco14.6 Argentina14.7 Chile14.8 United States14.9 Lebanon14.10 Jordan14.11 Others 15. Company Analysis

