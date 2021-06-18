Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030: Focus On Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, & Others

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide therapy market is expected to grow from $0.88 billion in 2020 to $0.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The market is expected to reach $1.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

Oligonucleotide Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oligonucleotide therapy market. Major players in the oligonucleotide therapy market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Miragen Therapeutics Inc., PCI Biotech Holdings ASA, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch & Lomb.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The oligonucleotide therapy market consists of sales of oligonucleotide therapy related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture oligonucleotide therapy products. Oligonucleotide therapy uses synthetic oligonucleotides, which can be artificially produced in labs, to inactivate disease-causing genes. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.The oligonucleotide therapy market covered in this report is segmented by type into antisense oligonucleotide; aptamer; other and by application into infectious diseases; oncology; neurodegenerative disorders; cardiovascular diseases; kidney diseases; others. During the historic period, the oligonucleotide therapy market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA. As of January 2020, the market only had 11 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the marketThe developers and providers of the oligonucleotide therapy market are investing in research and development to remodel the design of therapy to reduce its side effects on patients. The new and innovative oligonucleotides allow precision medicine approaches and can be designed to selectively target any gene with minimal side effects. It also helps in targeting patient-specific sequences that are causative of rare diseases. In August 2020, FDA granted accelerated approval to Viltepso (viltolarsen) injection, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a genetic disorder, with reduced side effects.In February 2019, Novartis paid $150 million to Akcea-Ionis for licensing antisense oligonucleotides TQJ230. This deal will help Novartis to set up the test for RNA-targeting drug in phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trails. Akcea is a biopharma company specializing in treating patients with cardio-metabolic diseases, whereas, Ionis, a US-based biotechnology company, specializes in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the oligonucleotide therapy market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA.

The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all the new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the oligonucleotide therapy market over the forthcoming years. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Characteristics 3. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Trends And Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Oligonucleotide Therapy 5. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Size And Growth5.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion5.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 6. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Segmentation6.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Antisense Oligonucleotide

Aptamer

Other

6.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Kidney Diseases

Others

6.3. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Research Institutes

7. Oligonucleotide Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis7.1. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Oligonucleotide Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corp.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Miragen Therapeuutics Inc.

PCI Biotech Holdings ASA

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Bausch & Lomb

Kastle Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

SomaGenics Inc.

Hepion Phrmaceuticals

Regulus Therapeutics Inc

Gelead Sciences, Inc.

Santaris

InteRNA Technologies B.V.

Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqdslz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oligonucleotide-therapy-market-report-2021-2025--2030-focus-on-antisense-oligonucleotide-aptamer--others-301315577.html

SOURCE Research and Markets