Global OLED Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Product Type, Technology, Panel Size, Application, Vertical And Region

The Global OLED Market size was estimated at USD 36.71 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 41.94 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.57% reaching USD 83.06 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the OLED Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global OLED Market, including Acuity Brands, AU Optronics (AUO), BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) (CDOT) (TCL), Emagin Corporation, JOLED, Konica Minolta, Kopin Corporation, LG Display, OLEDworks, OSRAM, Panasonic, Raystar Optronics, Samsung Electronics, Tianma Microelectronics, Truly International, Universal Display, Visionox, Winstar Display, and Wisechip Semiconductor. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global OLED Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global OLED Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global OLED Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global OLED Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global OLED Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global OLED Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global OLED Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Higher efficiency and increased picture quality due to its ability to create more colors5.2.2. Exciting design features with ultra-thin, light and flexible quality material5.2.3. OLED technology has the fastest response rate time of any type of display due to utilization of TFT active matrix (AMOLED) technology5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Shorter lifetime of blue organics as compared to red and green OLED films 5.3.2. Development costs too high to economically develop larger screen sizes5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Increasing usage in foldable and rollable OLEDs in generation of new mobile devices5.4.2. Advancements in flexible transparent conductive electrodes (TCEs) in boosting the light extraction process5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Design and synthesis of advanced polymeric and small molecular emitting materials with appropriate electrical and optical properties 6. OLED Market, by Product Type6.1. Introduction6.2. OLED Display6.3. OLED Lighting 7. OLED Market, by Technology7.1. Introduction7.2. AMOLED7.2.1. FMM RGB7.2.2. WOLED7.3. PMOLED 8. OLED Market, by Panel Size8.1. Introduction8.2. 20-50 Inches8.3. More Than 50 Inches8.4. Up to 6 Inches 9. OLED Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Automotive Displays9.3. Digital Signage/Large Format Displays9.4. PC Monitors & Laptops9.5. Smart Wearables9.6. Smartphones9.7. Tablets9.8. Television Sets 10. OLED Market, by Vertical10.1. Introduction10.2. Automotive10.3. Consumer10.4. Education10.5. Healthcare10.6. Industrial & Enterprise10.7. Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI10.8. Sports & Entertainment10.9. Transportation 11. Americas OLED Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific OLED Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Taiwan12.12. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa OLED Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. Acuity Brands15.2. AU Optronics (AUO)15.3. BOE Technology15.4. China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) (CDOT) (TCL)15.5. Emagin Corporation15.6. JOLED15.7. Konica Minolta15.8. Kopin Corporation15.9. LG Display15.10. OLEDworks15.11. OSRAM15.12. Panasonic15.13. Raystar Optronics15.14. Samsung Electronics15.15. Tianma Microelectronics15.16. Truly International15.17. Universal Display15.18. Visionox15.19. Winstar Display15.20. Wisechip Semiconductor 16. Appendix

