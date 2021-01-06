Global OLED And LCD Markets, Technology, Directions, And Market Analysis 2020: Top-tier Players Like Samsung Display Are Expected To Expand Capex Gradually While Aiming To Reduce Costs

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, and Market Analysis" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, and Market Analysis" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the competitive challenges that OLED display technology faces from mini-LED and micro-LED over the next few years.

The key visual quality and performance qualities that we believe disruptors will continue to focus on include color gamut, power consumption, and display longevity. We believe mini-LED represents more of an evolution of existing LCD display technology in that a mini-LED array could serve as an alternative backlight source for the existing range of application, while the development progress in quantum dot (QD) emissive displays and microLED displays position those technologies to be potential disruptors in the premium display market segment over the next 2 to 5 years. In the meantime, we expect OLED displays as enabled by Universal Display will continue to be the premium display technology of choice in the mobile, smart watch, and TV markets for the foreseeable future.

Amid the sluggish LCD market, Chinese panel makers are expected to gradually scale back their LCD investments. This capex shift from LCD to OLED reflects the direction of demand. We expect global panel makers to continue to expand their flexible OLED investments, given the strong demand outlook.

Top-tier players like Samsung Display are expected to expand capex gradually while aiming to reduce costs and improve panel form factor. Second-tier (including Chinese) panel makers are also likely to expand capex, with an eye toward attracting new customers (market share gains) and ending the depreciation of existing lines earlier than planned.

This technology-marketing report analyzes and projects the technologies involved in the fabrication of OLEDs, Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), and microLEDs. This report discusses the technology trends, products, applications, and suppliers of materials and equipment. A market forecast for display equipment and materials analyzed and forecast.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Introduction2.2 Market Opportunities Chapter 3 Profiles of LCD Companies3.1 Equipment Manufacturers3.2 Material Manufacturers3.3 LCD Manufacturers Chapter 4 Profiles of OLED Companies4.1 Equipment Manufacturers4.2 Material Manufacturers4.3 OLED Manufacturers Chapter 5 OLED Equipment Requirements And Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Evaporation5.3 Encapsulation5.3.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition Technology5.3.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Technology 5.3.3 Ink Jet 5.3.4 Other Encapsulation Methods Chapter 6 LCD Equipment Requirements And Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Microlithography 6.2.1 Proximity Printing 6.2.2 Scanning Projection 6.2.3 Step-and-Repeat

Image Field Stitching

Overlay

6.3 Deposition 6.3.1 CVD 6.3.2 Sputtering 6.4 Rapid Thermal Processing 6.5 Etch/Strip/Clean 6.5.1 Etching

Plasma Etching

Wet Chemical Etching

6.5.2 Photoresist Stripping 6.5.3 Cleaning 6.6 Inspection/Test Systems 6.7 Repair Chapter 7 OLED Material Requirements and Trends7.1 Introduction7.2 Material Trends7.3 Flexible Substrates7.3.1 Foldable Smartphones7.3.2 Solution Polyimide7.3.3 Metal Chapter 8 Material Requirements and Trends8.1 Substrates8.1.1 Material Types8.1.2 Quality Issues8.1.3 Trends

Larger Substrates

Thinner Substrates

Better Surface

Manufacturers

8.2 Liquid Crystals8.3 Alignment Layer 8.3.1 Material Properties 8.3.2 Alignment Methods 8.3.3 Material Trends 8.4 Color Filters 8.4.1 Materials 8.5 Polarizer Films 8.5.1 Material Properties and Trends 8.6 Backplanes 8.6.1 Amorphous Silicon 8.6.2 LTPS 8.6.3 IGZO Chapter 9 Display Market Forecast9.1 Getting To Market9.2 Market Forecast Assumptions9.3 LCD Market Forecast9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 9.4 OLED Display Market Forecast Chapter 10 Equipment Market Forecast and Trends10.1 Lithography 10.2 Plasma Etching and Stripping 10.3 Thin Film Deposition 10.4 Wet Etching and Cleaning 10.5 Photoresist Processing 10.6 Inspection/Repair 10.7 Total Equipment Market 10.8 LCD and OLED Capex Chapter 11 Materials Market Forecast and Trends11.1 OLED Materials Market 11.1.1 Introduction 11.1.2 Deposition Methods 11.1.3Inkjet Materials 11.1.4 Residue Cleaning 11.2 Materials Market 11.2.1 Glass Market 11.2.2 Gases Market

