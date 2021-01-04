Global Oil And Gas Processing Seals Market Report 2020-2025: Unconventional Oil Production In US & Beyond A Major Growth Enabler

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market Report

The oil and gas processing seals market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2020-2025.Several seal manufacturers are significantly focusing on innovations in terms of design and efficiency. Increasing investments and the recent discovery of oil fields in emerging countries such as India, Australia, and Brazil are expected to increase sealing solutions during the forecast period. With the increasing awareness of sustainability across the globe, oil and gas seal manufacturing companies adopt innovative manufacturing practices and technologies. The adoption of smart precision manufacturing and the availability of raw materials for seal manufacturing is expected to propel the production. The COVID-19 outbreak has hit several industries; however, the oil and gas industry has been the worst affected. The spread of the coronavirus has compelled several companies to slow down their production, and, in many cases, production sites have been closed. Hence, the demand for oil and gas processing sealing solutions has proportionally declined due to production slowdown. The global oil and gas processing seals industry focuses on improving efficiency and productivity, especially in the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market SegmentationIn terms of material type, elastomer seals hold the largest share in the global oil and gas processing seals market and are expected to continue their growth. In terms of geography, APAC holds the highest share in the elastomeric market due to the growing demand from oil and gas and other related industries. Owing to the cost-effective nature of the material, high elasticity, and high resistance to chemicals, elastomeric demand is expected to increase during the forecast period, albeit moderately. However, low tolerance to high pressure and temperature than thermoplastics is likely to hinder the elastomeric segment's growth opportunity.The downstream industry accounts for the highest share of the global oil and gas industry. In terms of geography, the Middle East and Africa region accounted for the largest share in the global oil and gas processing seals market in 2019. However, North America and APAC are expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The demand for diesel in India is expected to double by 2030 nearly. Moreover, favorable government regulations, such as 100% FDI in India's private refinery projects sector, are a major factor driving the growth of the APAC downstream industry. INSIGHTS BY VENDORSThe global oil and gas processing seals market is moderately fragmented due to several highly established vendors across regions. Vendors in the market adopt several strategies to tackle intense competition among players offering their products with high efficiency across all downstream, upstream, and midstream oil and gas application industries. Mergers and acquisitions in the market are observed at frequent intervals to gain scale and scope opportunities. Many companies are also focused on launching innovative products to strengthen their market position that significantly induces the competitive landscape. Prominent Vendors

EnPro Industries

Flowserve Corporation

John Crane

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Idex Corporation

Trelleborg

Other Prominent Vendors

Freudenberg Oil and Gas Technologies

M. Barnwell Services

Green Tweed

CDI Energy Products

Aesseal

Saint-Gobain

Techno AD

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Impact Of COVID-197.3 Global Economy: 20197.4 Global Oil and Gas Industry Outlook 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Smart Oil Filed Innovation8.2 Developments In Sealing Products In Adherence To Challenging Environment8.3 Adoption Of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Technique 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increasing Upstream Production Activities9.2 Huge Consumption of Oil And Gas Globally9.3 Unconventional Oil Production in US & Beyond 10 Market Restraints10.1 Shift to Renewable & Alternative Energy Sources10.2 Adverse Impact Of COVID-19 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Material12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Elastomers12.4 Thermoplastics12.5 Others 13 Product13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 O-Rings13.4 U-Cup Seals13.5 Back-Up Rings13.6 Spring Energized Seals13.7 Others 14 Application14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Downstream Oil and Gas Industry14.4 Upstream Oil and Gas Industry14.5 Midstream Oil and Gas Industry 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview Competitive Landscape

Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogncbo

