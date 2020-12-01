Global Oil And Gas Bid Round Outlook, H2 2020 - Nearly Half Of Expected Licensing Rounds Delayed By Impact Of COVID-19

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993208/?utm_source=PRN Summary The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on licensing round activity.Prior to the pandemic, up to 54 potential licensing opportunities may have launched in 2020. However, following the spread of the virus and subsequent destabilization of the market, 22 countries have reported delays to their licensing round processes to date.In H2 2020, 27 licensing rounds are open with 19 expected to close by the end of the year. Africa is hosting the largest volume of licensing rounds in the quarter.Asia closely follows Africa with five rounds being held in H2 2020. The Lease Sale 256 round, being hosted by the US offers the largest volume of acreage set to close in H2 2020. Scope - Provides an overview of global bid rounds for 2020 - Information on each bid round due to close in H2 2020 by region and country - Upcoming open bid rounds by region and country - Information on recent exploration and licensing history of countries of bid rounds wherever available - State take comparison with regional peers Reasons to Buy - Obtain the most up to date information available on global bid rounds due to close in 2020 - Gain insight on bid rounds and blocks on offer by country and region - Keep abreast of licensing history in countries where bid rounds are open or due to close - Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong data on global bid roundsRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993208/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

