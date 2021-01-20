Global Offshore Oil And Gas Upstream Development Outlook 2020-2024: Trends, Oil And Gas Development Focus, Expenditure

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Oil and Gas Upstream Development Outlook, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Offshore Oil and Gas Upstream Development Outlook, 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, during the outlook period 2020-2024, a total of 316 key crude and natural gas offshore projects are expected to start operations in 46 countries.

Among these, 131 represent the number of planned offshore projects with identified development plans (post-FID) and 185 represent the number of early-stage announced offshore projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and that are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID). The key offshore projects across the globe are expected to contribute about 26.6 million barrels of oil per day (mmbd) of global crude and condensate production and about 133.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of global gas production in 2024. Scope

Global offshore oil and gas production outlook by region, key countries, and key companies

Global new offshore projects capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type

Key economic metrics of major upcoming oil and gas offshore projects globally

Project Economics of offshore oil and gas projects by key countries

Major projects starts by region, and project count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type

Latest offshore project updates and details of key planned crude and natural gas projects

Key Topics Covered: 1. Overview 2. Key Highlights 3. Global Development Trends3.1 Production outlook3.2 Capex Outlook3.3 Development Outlook3.4 Project Starts by Region3.5 Major Project Count by Country3.6 Major Project Count by Terrain3.7 Major Projects by Facility Type3.8 Latest Project Updates 4. Oil Development Focus4.1 Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Region4.2 Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Country4.3 Crude & Condensate Production Outlook by Company4.4 Upcoming Oil Projects4.5 Key Economic Metrics of Major Upcoming Oil Projects 5. Gas Development Focus5.1 Natural Gas Outlook by Region5.2 Natural Gas Outlook by Country5.3 Natural Gas Outlook by Company5.4 Upcoming Gas Projects5.5 Key Economic Metrics of Major Upcoming Gas Projects 6. Expenditure Outlook6.1 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Region6.2 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Country6.3 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Company6.4 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Field Terrain6.5 New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type 7. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qprgcs

