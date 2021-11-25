Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offshore mooring systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Offshore mooring systems comprise mooring lines, anchors, and connectors for berthing ships in floating structures, including piers, bridges, dry docks, and oil drilling and production facilities. At present, several manufacturers are focusing on developing new offshore mooring systems for safe and secure oil and gas exploration and production in unfavorable environmental conditions. This, along with the rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry, is driving the demand for offshore mooring systems around the world to support oil exploration in deeper water.The escalating demand for energy across the globe and a significant decrease in the number of shallow and onshore gas reserves have resulted in the shifting oil and gas extraction activities to deep-water areas. This represents one of the primary factors bolstering the growth of the offshore mooring systems market. Moreover, the development of advanced features, such as high-temperature gas hydrate basins, to enable precise operations while maximizing safety measures and reducing human efforts is catalyzing the demand for offshore mooring systems.

Apart from this, several leading manufacturers are introducing a new generation of deep-water mooring and anchoring vessels and systems. These systems provide solutions to different issues arising on account of seabed conditions, vessel anchoring capabilities, and higher weights and tensions. This, in confluence with the rising adoption of renewable energy sources due to growing environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent regulation by government authorities of numerous countries, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Balltec Ltd., Balmoral Comtec Ltd, Bluewater Energy Services B.V. (Aurelia Energy N.V.), BW Offshore Limited, Delmar Systems Inc, Lamprell plc, Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V, MODEC Inc., NOV Inc., Offspring International Limited and SBM Offshore N.V. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global offshore mooring systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global offshore mooring systems market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the anchorage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global offshore mooring systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Spread Mooring6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Single Point Mooring6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Dynamic Positioning6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Tendons and Tension Mooring6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Anchorage7.1 Drag Embedment Anchors7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Suction Anchors7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Vertical Load Anchors7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Driven Pile7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Tension Leg Platforms8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Semi-Submersible Platforms8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 SPAR Platforms8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 FPSO8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Drill Ships8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Balltec Ltd.14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2 Balmoral Comtec Ltd14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3 Bluewater Energy Services B.V. (Aurelia Energy N.V.)14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4 BW Offshore Limited14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Delmar Systems Inc14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6 Lamprell plc14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.7 Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8 MODEC Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 NOV Inc.14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Offspring International Limited14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 14.3.11 SBM Offshore N.V.14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials14.3.11.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vz4uo8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-offshore-mooring-systems-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301432162.html

SOURCE Research and Markets