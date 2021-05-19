Global Office Stationery And Supplies Market To Reach $180.8 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Office Stationery and Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 19149 Companies: 829- Players covered include 3M; A.T. Cross Company; ACCO Brands Corp.; Aurora Corp. of America; Ballarpur Industries Limited; Beifa Group Co., Ltd; Société Bic S.A; Brother International; Canon, Inc.; Cenveo Inc; Deli Company; Dixon Ticonderoga; Domtar Corporation; Faber-Castell; G M Pens International; Hamelin Group; ICO; KOKUYO Co, Ltd; LYRECO UK; Office Depot, Inc.; Shanghai M&G Stationery; Shenzhen Comix Group; Staples, Inc.; Veritiv Corporation; Wenzhou Aihao Pen; WHSmith PLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies, Other Products); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach $180.8 Billion by 2026Office supplies refer to equipment and consumables that are consumed on a day-to-day basis on offices by organizations, and individuals. The supplies are used for written communications, recordkeeping, data storage and supplies and other purposes. Office supplies range from small dispensable daily use products to high cost computers and printing equipment. The market is characterized by a diversified customer base with diverse choices. Despite the influx of computerized electronic devices that enable paperless work and provide digital methods for recording and storing information, stationery products continue to remain a vital part of office processes. Stationery products continue to hold significance in taking notes, marking symbols, drawing pictures, composing messages for correspondence, and producing physical documents. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Stationery and Supplies estimated at US$150 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$180.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Computer/Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$69.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $31.8 Billion by 2026The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.6 billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.8 billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR. Environmentalism looms large with 'green' products and private labels are gaining wider acceptance among consumers due to growing environmental concerns. Green initiatives for minimizing environmental impact from office supplies production are designed to deter users from buying office supplies made of paper. Customers are also themselves organizing go-green initiatives for reducing carbon footprint and an important activity in such initiatives is opting green products. Innovative products such as manila folders produced from recycled fibers and eco-friendly clipboard made of 100 percent recycled plastic are some of the notable examples of new office products.

Stationery/Mailing Supplies Segment to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2026Stationery/Mailing Supplies segment includes products such as mailing envelopes, essentially padded envelopes & paper-based envelopes. Growth in the market is led by Small Office Home Office (SOHO) phenomenon which is catching up fast in several countries across the globe, particularly in developed nations. The recent years have also witnessed a sporadic increase in number of people running their own small businesses or start-ups from home. This increase in the number of home offices is creating huge need for stationery & mailing supplies. In the global Stationery/Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More

