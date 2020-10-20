Global Nutricosmetics Market Outlook To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutricosmetics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Nutricosmetics Market accounted for $6,055.22 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $10,799.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing geriatric population, rising trend of healthy ageing, and growing consumer awareness about the correlation between nutrition and beauty. However, ambiguity regarding the efficacy of nutricosmetics is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.Nutricosmetics are the products which have a combination of nutrition and cosmetics that aid in rejuvenation and protection. These are designed to deliver beauty and healthy ageing benefits with special emphasis on skin, hair, and nails.By ingredient, the collagen peptides segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing knowledge of consumers about their functionalities like anti-ageing. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing publicity of nutricosmetic products through various advertisements.Some of the key players in Nutricosmetics Market include BASF SE, E.l.Du Pont de Nemours, Cargill Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle S.A., L'Oreal SA, Royal DSM N.V., Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited, Herbalife International Inc., beiersdorf AG, Compendium GMBH, LycoRed Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., General Nutrition Centers Inc., biohealth International GMBH, Unipharm Inc., Functionalab, Robis S.L., Lonza Group Ltd., and Frutels LLC. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Application Analysis3.8 Emerging Markets3.9 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Ingredient5.1 Introduction5.2 Carotenoids5.3 Omega 3 Fatty Acids5.4 Vitamins5.5 Collagen Peptides5.6 Antioxidants5.7 Fish Oils5.8 Turmeric5.9 Polypodium Leucomotos5.10 Polyphenolics5.11 Plant-Based Ceramides5.12 Glutathione5.13 Coenzymes Q105.14 Flavonoids5.15 Biotin5.16 Amino Acid5.17 Beta Carotene 6 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Intake Form6.1 Introduction6.2 Liquid (Drinks)6.2.1 Tonics6.2.2 Shots6.3 Solid6.3.1 Gummy Bears6.3.2 Powders6.3.3 Capsules & Tablets/Pills6.3.4 Softgels6.3.5 Candies 7 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Beauty Beverages/Drinks7.3 Supplements7.3.1 Vitamins and Dietary Supplements7.3.2 Traditional and Herbal Supplements7.3.3 Sports Nutritional Supplements 8 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets8.3 Drug Stores/Pharmacies8.4 Health and Beauty Stores8.5 Specialty Stores8.6 Modern Trade8.7 Online Retailers8.8 Wholesalers/ Distributors8.9 Convenience Stores 9 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Personal Care9.2.1 Hair Care9.2.2 Nailcare9.2.3 Skin Care9.2.3.1 Anti Acne/Pimple9.2.3.2 Sun Care9.2.3.3 Radiance and Glow9.2.3.4 Anti-Ageing9.3 Health Care9.3.1 Heart Health9.3.2 Oral Care9.3.3 Weight Management9.3.4 Digestive Health9.4 Multifunctional 10 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Product10.1 Introduction10.2 Proteins10.3 Minerals10.4 Lycopene10.5 Enzymes10.6 Botanical Leaves 11 Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 UK11.3.3 Italy11.3.4 France11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 China11.4.3 India11.4.4 Australia11.4.5 New Zealand11.4.6 South Korea11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 South America11.5.1 Argentina11.5.2 Brazil11.5.3 Chile11.5.4 Rest of South America11.6 Middle East & Africa11.6.1 Saudi Arabia11.6.2 UAE11.6.3 Qatar11.6.4 South Africa11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers12.3 New Product Launches12.4 Expansions12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 BASF SE13.2 E.l.Du Pont de Nemours13.3 Cargill Incorporated13.4 The Coca-Cola Company13.5 Nestle SA13.6 L'Oreal SA13.7 Royal DSM N.V.13.8 Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited13.9 Herbalife International Inc.13.10 Beiersdorf AG13.11 Compendium GMBH13.12 LycoRed Ltd.13.13 Vitabiotics Ltd.13.14 General Nutrition Centers Inc.13.15 Biohealth International GMBH13.16 Unipharm Inc.13.17 Functionalab13.18 Robis S.L.13.19 Lonza Group Ltd.13.20 Frutels LLCFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6msub

