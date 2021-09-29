Global Nutricosmetics Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutricosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nutricosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements formulated using vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanical extracts and antioxidants. They help absorb nutrients and active ingredients into the bloodstream and circulate them throughout the body to stimulate the natural production of essential molecules. They also nourish the structure of the skin from within, maintain a healthy skin renewal rate, protect the skin from environmental stressors and control biochemical reactions that can lead to skin aging. At present, nutricosmetics are gaining traction worldwide as they complement topical skincare products to enhance the overall physical appearance.Nutricosmetics provide targeted and sustainable effects on the overall health and appearance of the skin, hair and nails. The growing emphasis on maintaining physical appearance and the rising demand for natural beauty products are among the key factors strengthening the global nutricosmetics market. Moreover, as the function of aging defense mechanisms (ADMs) decline with age, the skin becomes more vulnerable to the damaging effects of aging aggressors. This, in confluence with the rising utilization of anti-aging products to maintain youthful skin, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, due to the increasing working population and busy lifestyles of individuals, leading players are offering smaller-sized product variants with convenient packs. Besides this, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and lockdowns imposed by governments of numerous countries have escalated the demand for wellbeing and personal care products, including nutricosmetics, through e-commerce channels worldwide. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amway, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG), Blackmores Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.) and Unilever. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global nutricosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nutricosmetics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global nutricosmetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Nutricosmetics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Ingredient6.1 Carotenoids6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Omega-36.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Vitamins6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product7.1 Skin Care7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Hair Care7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Weight Management7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel8.1 Drug Stores/Pharmacies8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Specialist Stores8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Online Stores8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region 10 SWOT Analysis 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Amway14.3.1.1 Company Overview14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis14.3.2 BASF SE14.3.2.1 Company Overview14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio14.3.2.3 Financials14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.3 Bayer AG14.3.3.1 Company Overview14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio14.3.3.3 Financials14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.4 Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG)14.3.4.1 Company Overview14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio14.3.4.3 Financials14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.5 Blackmores Ltd.14.3.5.1 Company Overview14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio14.3.5.3 Financials14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd14.3.6.1 Company Overview14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio14.3.6.3 Financials14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.7 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.14.3.7.1 Company Overview14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio14.3.7.3 Financials14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.14.3.8.1 Company Overview14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio14.3.8.3 Financials14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis14.3.9 Reckitt Benckiser14.3.9.1 Company Overview14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio14.3.9.3 Financials14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.10 Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co., Ltd.)14.3.10.1 Company Overview14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis 14.3.11 Unilever14.3.11.1 Company Overview14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h62wkb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nutricosmetics-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301388100.html

SOURCE Research and Markets