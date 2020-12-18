Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Markets, 2020-2027 - With Several Governments Planning Decommissioning Of Projects, Market Is Poised For Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Decommissioning Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over 319 Reactors Worldwide Are Aged Over 30 Years. The Higher Maintenance Load Sends Nuclear Decommissioning Services on an Accelerated Path to Growth at 5.9%The global market for Nuclear Decommissioning Services is projected to reach US$7.9 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 5.9%, over the analysis period 2020 through2027. The world can never put behind the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. A dangerous mix of challenges currently confronts the nuclear power industry. Stiff competition from low-cost natural gas; increased focus on cost cutting; reduced emphasis on safety, represent a lethal cocktail of trends in the industry. To ensure continued operation, reactor owners now need to take proactive measures in preventing aging-related failures. Intensive monitoring and preventive maintenance needed by aging reactors is expected to push up demand for nuclear decommissioning services. Despite several issues and challenges, nuclear power is gaining acceptance as an essential component for creating a balanced energy mix that provides energy security and the flexibility to adapt to changing political, economic and environmental dynamics in every geographic region. Europe represents the largest Nuclear Power market worldwide, followed by the United States. The U.S. emerged as the single largest market for nuclear electricity over the years, followed by Russia, France, and Japan. While established nuclear countries such as the US and UK are expected to remain the core markets for nuclear energy projects, future demand is anticipated from the Asian market, in particular China and India. In addition to spearheading projects across countries such as the UK, Argentina, Romania, and Pakistan, China is pursuing opportunities across Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.Nuclear power represents a major energy source, accounting for about 11% of the global electricity generation. Reflecting the diversity of nuclear power generation pattern across the world, the energy's quotient in the total electricity generated across the 31 nations with nuclear power generation capability, ranges from 75% to about 2% with France and China representing the two extremes. The US, France and Germany are the world's largest consumers of nuclear power, followed by Japan, Russia, and Korea. India, China, as well as South-East Asia feature are expected to lead the world in terms of nuclear reactors adoption. While Europe is witnessing the development of new nuclear power plants in Russia, the UK, France, Romania and Finland, the US is focusing on expanding the life of its nuclear reactors. Meanwhile in and Asia, aggressive investments are being earmarked for building new nuclear power capacities in countries like China and India, while Japan is poised to restart several of the long-term discontinued nuclear reactors. Up gradation of existing nuclear technologies and transition to next generation systems is expected to continue unfazed by controversies surrounding safety and security of nuclear power. The drive to achieve greater efficiency and maximum safety in comparison with earlier generation plants is fingered as a key factor lending traction to investments in this space. Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

The EU Recovery Fund Links with Multiannual Financial Framework to Add for Total Financial Package during COVID-19

Delay in Commissioning & Decommissioning Proceedings for Nuclear Facilities Entails Severe Disruptions for Nuclear Power Value Chain

Impact on Mines, Construction & Regulations

Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with Minimal Carbon Emissions

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"

Nuclear Decommissioning: Dismantling Nuclear Facilities for Radiological Safety

Need for Nuclear Decommissioning

Nuclear Decommissioning Options

Recycling & Reuse of Facility Materials

Major International Organizations for Decommissioning

Retirement of Numerous Nuclear Power Plants Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants

Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market: Key Growth Drivers & Restraints

Pressurized Water Reactors Occupy Commanding Share of Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market

Brief Review of Decommissioning of US and European Reactors

Immediate Dismantling: Dominating Service Type in Nuclear Decommissioning Market

Europe and United States Prime for Growth of Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market

and United States Prime for Growth of Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market Competitive Scenario

Encouraging Developments

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AECOM

AREVA Group

Babcock International Group PLC

Enercon Services, Inc.

Energysolutions

KDC Contractors Ltd.

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies

Sogin S.P.A (Societa Gestione Impianti Nucleari)

Studsvik AB

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accidents and Political Pressures Put Focus on Pre-Closures of Nuclear Plants

Aging Nuclear Power Plants Increase Demand

Prohibitive Cost & Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear Fuel Disposal Encourage Decommissioning

With Several Governments Planning Decommissioning of Projects, Market is Poised for Growth

Robotic & Automation Technologies in Decommissioning

French CEA Develops MAESTRO

Cavendish Nuclear, OC Robotics, and Babcock International Develop Robotic Technology to Decommission Reprocessing Plants in Sellafield

Climatic Changes Impact Nuclear Power Plants, Forcing Authorities to Mull Decommissioning in Sensitive Sites

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Accelerate Nuclear Decommissioning

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

Rising Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants Extends Potential Opportunities

Collaborative Efforts to Attain Net Zero Targets Sustain Prospects of Nuclear Power, Curtail Decommissioning Needs

Nuclear Power's Image as a Safe Energy Source despite Controversies

Latest Developments Brighten Prospects for Commercialization of Advanced Nuclear Reactors

Lifetime Extension & Updating of Existing Facilities Reduce Market Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

