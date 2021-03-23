Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market (2020 To 2025) - Growing Population And Changing Lifestyle Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-Woven Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The market is witnessing high growth due to rising demand from emerging applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence.

The APAC market exhibits strong growth potential between 2020 and 2025. The region accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, of the overall non-woven adhesives market in 2019. Furthermore, this market is projected to witness the highest CAGR due to the growing demand from end-users.

Stagnant growth is observed in the baby diaper market in developed regions due to declining birth rates and very high diaper penetration rate in matured markets such as the US, Japan, and in the Western European countries. The adhesive industry is affected by high transport costs induced by fluctuating fuel prices and higher manufacturing costs resulting from increasing energy costs. Adhesive manufacturers have responded by passing on such price rise to end-users, thereby, resulting in decreased demand for adhesives, as certain end-use segments, such as low-end adhesive products and general users are price sensitive.

The hot-melt segment is expected to lead the non-woven adhesives market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period

The hot-melt segment is expected to lead the non-woven adhesives market, in terms of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Hot-melt non-woven adhesives are used in assembly & construction of disposable hygiene products, including baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products. They have excellent cohesive strength and strong adhesion to non-woven, absorbent pads and backing materials used in the construction of diapers and other disposable non-woven products.

Hygiene products manufacturers offer a range of adhesive solutions to meet consumer requirements. Innovative disposable hygiene products combine high adhesion with skin-friendliness. The players in this market focus on extensive R&D to manufacture innovative products and differentiate their product offerings from their competitors.

The APAO segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall non-woven adhesives market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period

APAO is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, in terms of both volume and value, between 2020 and 2025. APAO is an important type of polyolefin used in non-woven adhesives. Such polyolefin has better thermal stability than products based purely on polyethylene (PE) and can be used at lower temperature ranges than pure polypropylene. It is produced by copolymerization of alpha-olefins, including propylene or 1-butene. The copolymers have an amorphous structure that makes them useful for producing hot-melt adhesives. APAO non-woven adhesives offer good resistance to acid and solvents, with better cost-effectiveness than other adhesives.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for non-woven adhesives during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume

The non-woven adhesives market is projected to register the highest CAGR in APAC in the next five years, mainly due to the rise in population and increasing number of working women as well as higher growth prospects in the baby care and feminine hygiene applications. The markets in APAC countries are in the growth phase, where manufacturers compete with very similar offerings. The non-woven adhesives market in APAC is profitable than in the other regions. The market is becoming more organized, with companies entering into strategic acquisitions and joint ventures to increase their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players4.2 Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market, by Type4.3 Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries4.4 APAC Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market, by Application and Country, 20194.5 Global Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Urban Population5.2.1.2 Rising Penetration of Disposable Hygiene Products5.2.1.3 Market Growth in Emerging Economies5.2.1.4 Huge Investments in Developing Countries of APAC5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand in Medical Care due to the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stagnant Growth in the Baby Diaper Segment in Matured Markets5.2.2.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Opportunities in the APAC Region for Manufacturing Adhesives5.2.3.2 Growing Population and Changing Lifestyle5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Policies and Time-Consuming Regulatory Approvals5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends5.4.1 Introduction5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP5.4.2.1 Economic Outlook of the US5.4.2.2 Economic Outlook of Germany5.4.2.3 Economic Outlook of China5.4.2.4 Economic Outlook of India5.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.5.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.5.2 Major Economic Effects of COVID-195.5.3 Effects on GDP of Countries5.5.4 Scenario Assessment

6 Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market, by Technology6.1 Introduction6.2 Hot-Melt6.2.1 High Demand for Hot-Melt-based Adhesives in Diaper and Feminine Hygiene Applications to Drive the Market6.3 Others6.3.1 Other Technology Includes Water-based Technology

7 Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin (APAO)7.2.1 APAO Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Offer Higher Cost-Effectiveness Than Other Adhesives7.3 Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC)7.3.1 Ability to Function at Higher Temperatures Increasing the Use of SBC Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives7.4 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Woven Fabrics to Drive the EVA Segment

8 Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Baby Care8.2.1 Growing Awareness About Hygiene Products in Developing Countries to Boost the Market in this Segment8.3 Feminine Hygiene8.3.1 Market in this Segment S Propelled by Increase in Working Women Population and Growing Sanitary Hygiene Awareness Among Women8.4 Adult Incontinence8.4.1 Growing Elderly Population Boosting the Demand for Adult Incontinence Products8.5 Medical8.5.1 Medical Segment is One of the Prominent Consumers of Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives8.6 Others

9 Non-Woven Hygiene Adhesives Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 APAC9.3 North America9.4 Europe9.5 Middle East & Africa9.6 South America9.6.1 Brazil

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.1.1 Terminology/Nomenclature10.1.1.1 Visionary Leaders10.1.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators10.1.1.3 Innovators10.2 Strength of Product Portfolio10.3 Business Strategy Excellence10.3.1 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)10.3.1.1 Progressive Companies10.3.1.2 Starting Blocks10.3.1.3 Responsive Companies10.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio10.5 Business Strategy Excellence10.6 Market Ranking, 201910.7 Competitive Scenario10.7.1 Investment & Expansion10.7.2 Merger & Acquisition10.7.3 New Product Launch

11 Company Profiles11.1 Henkel AG11.2 H.B. Fuller11.3 Arkema (Bostik)11.4 Moresco Corporation11.5 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.11.6 Lohmann-Koester11.7 Adtek Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.11.8 Colquimica Adhesives11.9 Savare Specialty Adhesives11.10 Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc.11.11 Other Key Companies

12 Adjacent/Related Markets12.1 Introduction12.2 Limitation12.3 Adhesives & Sealants12.3.1 Market Definition12.3.2 Market Overview12.3.3 Adhesives Market, by Formulating Technology12.3.3.1 Water-based12.3.3.2 Solvent-based12.3.3.3 Hot-Melt12.3.3.4 Reactive & Others12.3.4 Adhesives Market, by Application12.3.4.1 Paper & Packaging12.3.4.2 Building & Construction12.3.4.3 Woodworking12.3.4.4 Automotive & Transportation12.3.4.5 Consumer & DIY12.3.4.6 Leather & Footwear12.3.4.7 Assembly12.3.4.8 Electronics12.3.4.9 Medical12.3.4.10 Others12.3.5 Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region12.3.5.1 Asia-Pacific12.3.5.2 North America12.3.5.3 Europe12.3.5.4 South America12.3.5.5 Middle East & Africa

13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available Customizations

