Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Markets, 2020-2030 - Integration Of Novel And Advanced Features In Devices

The 'Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of non-invasive neurostimulation devices in treating different chronic conditions. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Over the years, advances in neurotechnology and neuroimaging, along with the growing understanding of neurocircuitry, have brought about noticeable disruption in this field. Leveraging the aforementioned intellectual capital, a variety of neurostimulation technologies focused on providing therapeutic relief have been developed. The first neurostimulation therapy was introduced in the 1960s. Since then, the benefits of neurostimulation technologies, such as their reversible and minimally invasive nature, targeted and adjustable therapeutic action, integrated safety mechanisms, and almost negligible dependence on opioids/oral medications, have been widely recognized. In fact, many such technologies are presently perceived to be viable alternatives to conventional treatment methods. Although they were initially considered a last resort for treatment, studies have shown neurostimulation devices to be capable of successfully providing therapeutic relief to medication-resistant patients. As a result, the adoption of these non-invasive solutions is on the rise in the US, EU and other parts of the world. Numerous partnerships have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, indicative to future growth of the market. Interestingly, start-ups/university spin-offs have been the flagbearers in this upcoming field of therapeutics and are also expected to sustain the research momentum, over the coming years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential growth opportunities for non-invasive neurostimulation devices. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030. Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE1.1. Scope of the Report1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Chapter Outlines 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3. INTRODUCTION3.1. An Overview of the Nervous system3.2. Neurological Disorders3.2.1. Conventional Treatment Methods for neurological Disorders3.3. An Overview of Neurostimulation Devices3.3.1. Historical Development3.4. General Components and Working principle3.4.1. Types of Neurostimulation Devices3.4.1.1. Invasive Neurostimulation Devices3.4.1.1.1. Spinal Cord Neurostimulation (SCS)3.4.1.1.2. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)3.4.1.1.3. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation3.4.1.2. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices3.4.1.2.1. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)3.4.1.2.2. Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS)3.4.1.2.3. Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS)3.4.2. Advantages and Limitations of Neurostimulation Devices3.4.3. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks 4. REGULATORY AND REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICES4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. General Regulatory and Reimbursement Guidelines for Medical Devices4.3. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in North America4.3.1. The US Scenario4.3.1.1. Regulatory Authority4.3.1.2. Review / Approval Process4.3.1.3. Reimbursement Landscape4.3.1.3.1. Payer Mix4.3.1.3.2. Reimbursement Process4.3.2. The Canadian Scenario4.3.2.1. Regulatory Authority4.3.2.2. Review / Approval Process4.3.2.3. Reimbursement Landscape4.3.2.3.1. Payer Mix4.3.2.3.2. Reimbursement Process4.4. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Europe4.5. Regulatory and Regulatory Landscape in Asia-Pacific 5. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Overall Market Landscape5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Stimulation Technology5.2.2. Analysis by Target Nerve / Physiological Region5.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area5.2.4. Analysis by Status of Development5.2.5. Analysis by Number of Stimulation Modes5.2.6. Analysis by Number of Electrodes5.2.7. Analysis by Size5.2.8. Analysis by Weight5.2.9. Analysis by Battery Type 5.2.10. Analysis by Regulatory Stance 5.2.11. Analysis by Professional Assistance Requirement 5.2.12. Analysis by Reimbursement / Insurance Coverage5.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Analysis of Developers5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size5.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location5.4. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: List of Additional Devices 6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters6.3. Methodology6.4. Competitiveness Analysis: TENS devices6.5. Competitiveness Analysis: TMS devices6.6. Competitiveness Analysis: EMS devices6.7. Competitiveness Analysis: nVNS devices6.8. Competitiveness Analysis: Other devices 7. COMPANY PROFILES7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Developers in North America7.2.1. AcuKnee7.2.1.1. Company Overview7.2.1.2. Product Portfolio7.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook7.2.2. AxioBionics7.2.3. BioMedical Life Systems7.2.4. HiDow7.2.4.1. Company Overview7.2.4.2. Product Portfolio7.2.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook7.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Developers in Europe7.3.1. CEFALY Technology7.3.1.1. Company Overview7.3.1.2. Financial Information7.3.1.3. Product Portfolio7.3.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook7.3.2. Natures Gate Tens7.3.3. neuroCare7.3.4. Neuroelectrics7.4. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Developers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World7.4.1. Johari Medtech / Johari Digital Healthcare Limited7.4.1.1. Company Overview7.4.1.2. Financial Information7.4.1.3. Product Portfolio7.4.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook7.4.2. OMRON Healthcare7.4.3. RITM7.4.4. SUNMAS 8. PATENT ANALYSIS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Scope and Methodology8.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Patent Analysis8.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year8.3.2. Analysis by Issuing Authority / Patent Offices Involved8.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols8.3.4. Emerging Focus Areas8.3.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents8.4. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Patent Benchmarking Analysis8.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics8.5. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Patent Valuation Analysis8.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations 9. PARTNERSHIP AND COLLABORATIONS9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Scope and Methodology9.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Partner9.3.4. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Stimulation Technology9.3.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area9.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships9.3.8. Regional Analysis9.3.9. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements 10. MARKET FORECAST10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Scope and Methodology10.3. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions10.4. Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market10.5. Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Device and Indication10.5.1. Global TENS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)10.5.2. Global TENS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)10.5.3. Global TMS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)10.5.4. Global TMS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)10.5.5. Global nVNS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)10.5.6. Global nVNS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)10.5.7. Global Other Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)10.5.8. Global Other Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)10.6. Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geography 11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Cala Health11.2.1. Company Snapshot11.2.2. Interview Transcript: Renee Ryan, Chief Executive Officer11.3. BioElectronics11.3.1. Company Snapshot11.3.2. Interview Transcript: Sree N Koneru, Vice President, Product Development11.4. Fisher Wallace Laboratories11.4.1. Company Snapshot11.4.2. Interview Transcript: Chip Fisher, Chairman 12. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. Development of Devices to Address the Needs of Unexplored Therapeutic Areas12.3. Integration of Novel and Advanced Features in Devices12.4. Launch / Commercialization of Devices Across Different Geographies12.5. Increased Utilization of Real World Data Based Insights to Optimize Device Performance and Support Regulatory / Reimbursement Decisions12.6. Implementation of Cybersecurity Measures to Tackle Device Hacks 13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

