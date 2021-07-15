Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Markets, 2021-2028: Market Opportunities In Technological Upgrades And Proliferation Of Medical Tourism

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Procedure and End-User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Procedure and End-User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market was valued at US$ 6,504.19 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18,656.54 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.08% during 2020-2028.

The market growth is attributed to the rising number of non-invasive aesthetic/cosmetic procedures performed every year, surge in awareness about cosmetic procedures among consumers, and availability of technologically advanced products. However, clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures are hindering the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market growth.The scope of cosmetic treatments is expanding with the inclusion of hair care, slimming, male grooming, sun protection, and active makeup procedures, among others. According to a recent report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2018), the total number of non-surgical procedures performed globally was above 12 million in 2018.

Earlier, a large percentage of population was unaware about different types and availability of dermatological procedures as well as prices and risks associated with the same, and these procedures were more accessible to the consumers from high economic class, especially to those from urban areas. According to Glamour Magazine published in 2019, men are developing greater interest in skincare.

Further, as per a study by Kantar, they account for 31% of the total toiletries sales. Male skincare is witnessing sturdy growth with annual sales up to 16.5%. With the growing competition in workforces, men are looking for treatments that help them look less tired, and more alert and youthful to gain an edge over their competitors.

Tear troughs, sharper jawline, and prominent chin are among the most frequently requested aesthetic treatments by men. In addition, recent studies reveal that men are more focused on subtle rejuvenation treatments than volumizing or plumping therapies, and thus, they are often handled with an individualized approach.Non-invasive treatments are gaining traction due to high preference for less downtime post treatment. A Singapore-based study suggested that the younger population is increasingly taking cosmetic procedures. Further, a Hong Kong-based study revealed that participants were unwilling to marry women who had cosmetic surgery.

Similarly, a UK-based study recommended that religiously traditional people have more stringent views about deception, and they are less willing to support cosmetic surgeries than more liberal or atheist individuals. Several government initiatives are helping in creating awareness regarding non-invasive aesthetic procedures among people. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is witnessing substantial decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most healthcare research organizations and hospitals are engaged in introducing new products and solutions for the better management of the disease to prevent further deaths. In addition, governments have issued guidelines for the rescheduling or suspension of all elective surgeries with an aim to focus completely on handling the COVID-19 pandemic. This is hampering the demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments, thus limiting the market growth. Based on procedure, the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is segmented into injectables, skin rejuvenation, and others. The injectables segment held the largest larger market share in 2020, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of product approvals and launches, rising awareness regarding the benefits of injectables, and overall growth in number of cosmetic surgeries are bolstering the market for this segment. Based on end user, the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and medical spas, and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market; it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Number of Non-Invasive Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures Performed Every Year5.1.2 Surge in Awareness About Cosmetic Procedures Among Consumers5.1.3 Availability of Technologically Advanced Products5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Medical Aesthetic Procedures5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Technological Upgrades and Proliferation of Medical Tourism5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of Telemedicine with Medical Aesthetic Treatment5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning 7. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis - By Procedure7.1 Overview7.2 Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, by Diagnosis 2020 & 2028 (%)7.3 Injectables7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Injectables: Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.3 Botulinum Toxin7.3.4 Calcium Hydroxylapatite7.3.5 Hyaluronic Acid7.3.6 Polymer7.3.7 Collagen7.4 Skin Rejuvenation7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Skin Rejuvenation: Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Chemical Peels7.4.4 Laser Skin Resurfacing7.4.5 Photorejuvenation7.5 Others7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Others: Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5.3 Hair Removal7.5.4 Nonsurgical Fat Reduction7.5.5 Sclerotherapy7.5.6 Cellulite Treatment 8. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)8.3 Hospitals8.4 Clinics and Medical Spas 9. Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market - Geographical Analysis 10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market 11. Non-invasive Aesthetic Market-Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies in the Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, 2020-202111.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies11.4 Organic Growth Strategies 12. Company Profiles

Galderma SA

Alma Lasers

Merz Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Cynosure

AbbVie Inc.

Candela Medical

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9aa7v

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-non-invasive-aesthetic-treatment-markets-2021-2028-market-opportunities-in-technological-upgrades-and-proliferation-of-medical-tourism-301334711.html

SOURCE Research and Markets