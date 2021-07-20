Global Non-Graphene 2D Materials Markets Report 2021: Properties, Applications, Key Markets, Production & Pricing, Profiles Of Producers & Suppliers

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Non-Graphene 2D Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Due to its exceptional transport, mechanical and thermal properties, graphene has been at the forefront of nanomaterials research over the past few years. Its development has enabled researchers to explore other 2D layered materials, such as the transition metal dichalcogenides (TMD), a wide variety of oxides and nitrides and clays. Several types are now commercially available from advanced materials producers.

2D materials covered in this report include:

Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmd)

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (H-Bn)

Mxenes

Borophene

Phosphorene

Graphitic Carbon Nitride

Germanene

Graphane

Graphdiyne

Stanene/Tinene

Tungsten Diselenide

Rhenium Disulfide

Diamene

Silicene

Antimonene

Indium Selenide

Layered Double Hydroxides

1 INTRODUCTION1.1 What are 2D materials? 1.2 Exceptional properties 1.3 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials 1.4 Commercial opportunities 2 TYPES OF 2D MATERIALS2.1.1 Layered van der Waals solids 2.1.2 Layered ionic solids 2.1.3 Surface-assisted elemental nanolayered solids 3 2D MATERIALS PRODUCTION METHODS3.1 Top-down exfoliation 3.2 Bottom-up synthesis 4 HEXAGONAL BORON-NITRIDE (h-BN)4.1 Properties 4.2 Applications and markets 4.2.1 Electronics 4.2.2 Fuel cells 4.2.3 Adsorbents 4.2.4 Photodetectors 4.2.5 Textiles 4.2.6 Biomedical 4.3 Market opportunity for hexagonal boron-nitride 5 MXENES5.1 Properties 5.2 Applications 5.2.1 Catalysts 5.2.2 Hydrogels 5.2.3 Energy storage devices 5.2.3.1 Electrodes for Li-ion batteries 5.2.3.2 Na-ion batteries 5.2.3.3 Supercapacitors 5.2.4 Sensors 5.2.4.1 Wearable sensors 5.2.4.2 Stain sensors 5.2.4.3 Pressure sensors 5.2.4.4 Biosensors 5.2.4.5 Gas sensors 5.2.5 Adsorbents 5.2.6 Membrane separation 5.3 Market opportunity for MXenes 6 TRANSITION METAL DICHALCOGENIDES6.1 Properties 6.1.1 Molybdenum disulphide (MoS2) 6.1.2 Tungsten ditelluride (WTe2) 6.2 Applications 6.2.1 Electronics 6.3 Properties 6.4 Applications 6.4.1 Electronics 6.4.2 Photovoltaics 6.4.3 Electrocatalysis 6.4.4 Piezoelectrics 6.4.5 Sensors 6.4.6 Filtration 6.4.7 Batteries and supercapacitors 6.4.8 Fiber lasers 6.5 Market opportunity for TMDs 7 BOROPHENE7.1 Properties 7.2 Applications 7.2.1 Energy storage 7.2.2 Electronics 7.2.3 Sensors 7.2.4 Hydrogen storage 7.3 Market opportunity for borophene 8 PHOSPHORENE8.1 Properties 8.1.1 Fabrication methods 8.1.2 Challenges for the use of phosphorene in devices 8.2 Applications 8.2.1 Electronics 8.2.2 Field effect transistors 8.2.3 Batteries 8.2.3.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) 8.2.3.2 Sodium-ion batteries 8.2.3.3 Lithium-sulfur batteries 8.2.4 Supercapacitors 8.2.5 Photodetectors 8.2.6 Sensors 8.3 Market opportunity for phosphorene 9 GRAPHITIC CARBON NITRIDE (g-C3N4)9.1 Properties 9.2 Synthesis 9.3 C2N 9.4 Applications 9.4.1 Electronics 9.4.2 Filtration membranes 9.4.3 Photocatalysts 9.4.4 Batteries 9.4.5 Sensors 9.5 Market opportunity for graphitic carbon nitride 10 GERMANENE10.1 Properties 10.2 Applications 10.2.1 Electronics 10.2.2 Batteries 10.3 Market opportunity for germanene 11 GRAPHDIYNE11.1 Properties 11.2 Applications 11.2.1 Electronics 11.2.2 Batteries 11.2.2.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) 11.2.2.2 Sodium ion batteries 11.2.3 Separation membranes 11.2.4 Water filtration 11.2.5 Photocatalysts 11.2.6 Photovoltaics 11.3 Market opportunity for graphdiyne 12 GRAPHANE12.1 Properties 12.2 Applications 12.2.1 Electronics 12.2.2 Hydrogen storage 12.3 Market opportunity for graphane 13 RHENIUM DISULFIDE (ReS2) AND DISELENIDE (ReSe2)13.1 Properties 13.2 Applications 13.2.1 Electronics 13.3 Market opportunity for rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2) 14 SILICENE14.1 Properties 14.2 Applications 14.2.1 Electronics 14.2.2 Photovoltaics 14.2.3 Thermoelectrics 14.2.4 Batteries 14.2.5 Sensors 14.3 Market opportunity for silicene 15 STANENE/TINENE15.1 Properties 15.2 Applications 15.2.1 Electronics 15.3 Market opportunity for stanine/tinene 16 ANTIMONENE16.1 Properties 16.2 Applications 16.3 Market opportunity for antimonene 17 DIAMENE17.1 Properties 17.2 Applications 17.3 Market opportunity for diamene 18 INDIUM SELENIDE18.1 Properties18.2 Applications18.2.1 Electronics18.3 Market opportunity for indium selenide 19 LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDES19.1 Properties19.2 Applications19.2.1 Environmental19.2.2 Hydrogen generation19.2.3 Supercapacitors19.2.4 Batteries19.2.5 Photovoltaics19.2.6 Catalysis19.2.7 Biomaterials19.3 Market opportunity for layered double hydroxides 20 2D MATERIALS PRODUCER AND SUPPLIER PROFILES 21 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY21.1 Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 22 REFERENCES

