Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market 2020-2025: Growing Demand For Multifunction Non-Contact Thermometer

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hair Loss Products Market Report The infrared thermometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025.The global infrared thermometer market is going to witness growth due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has resulted in a spike in demand for several medical devices, which include nebulizers, blood pressure monitoring devices, medical ventilators along with the non-contact thermometer. In an attempt to contain the highly contagious virus, temperature monitoring has become an essential component across public places, including shopping malls, airports, offices, schools, thereby increasing the demand for non-contact thermometers. Infrared Thermometer Market SegmentationThis research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The infrared forehead non-contact thermometers market accounted for the largest share of 61% in 2019. Contactless thermometers are easy to use and provide faster results that are highly recommended to measure temperatures in babies and infants. This is increasing the share of the contactless thermometer market. They are considered as reliable, comfortable, and accurate option to measure body temperatures, especially for pediatrics. Insights by GeographyThe market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The rising healthcare industry in the US and Canada is primarily supporting the growth of non-contact thermometers in the region. The growing awareness of several contagious diseases would support the growth of the market. Consumers are increasingly spending on innovative and the latest healthcare equipment, which would fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Insights by VendorsThe global infrared thermometer market size is undergoing major transformations. The demand is flourishing due to innovations and technological advancements. Therefore, global players are focusing on business expansion plans to increase the geographic reach of their products.Global outreach efforts are particularly strong in many emerging economies of the APAC and MEA regions. Several infrared thermometer manufacturers in the US and Europe are beginning to design and manufacture their products locally. For instance, key players such as Medtronic, Braun, and Cardinal Health generate significant revenue from global sales. Hence, several large global players are willing to enter emerging markets to increase their sales volume and profit margins. Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance7 Introduction7.1 Overview 8 Impact Of Covid-198.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Infrared Non-Contact Thermometer Market 9 Market Opportunities & Trends9.1 Growth In Medical Tourism9.2 New Product Development9.3 Growing Demand For Multifunction Non-Contact Thermometer 10 Market Growth Enablers10.1 Growing Prevalence Of Healthcare Acquired Infections10.2 Ban Of Traditional Mercury In Glass Thermometers10.3 Rising Expenditure On Preventive Healthcare 11 Market Restraints11.1 Availability of Innovative Temperature Monitoring Devices11.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements 12 Market Landscape12.1 Market Overview12.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3 Five Forces Analysis12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 13 Product Type13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Forehead13.4 In-Ear13.5 Multipurpose 14 Application14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview 15 Veterinary15.1 Market Size & Forecast15.2 Market By Geography 16 Medical16.1 Market Size & Forecast16.2 Market By Geography16.3 Adult16.4 Children 17 Geography17.1 Market Snapshot & Gr Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

Omron Healthcare

Paul Hartmann

Hill-Rom Holdings

Geratherm

Other Prominent Vendors

Microlife

Thermomedics Inc.

BPL Medical Technologies

Exergen Corporation

Contec Medical Systems

Cardinal Health

Braun

American Diagnostic Corporation

A&D Medical Manufacturers

Briggs Healthcare

Equinox

AccuMed

Technimed

Eco4US

Reliefcare

TempIR

Metene

Occobaby

Preve Precision

Koogeek

Puruizt

Guangzhou Berrcom Medical Device Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfvwda

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-non-contact-infrared-thermometer-market-2020-2025-growing-demand-for-multifunction-non-contact-thermometer-301145646.html

SOURCE Research and Markets