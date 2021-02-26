Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market (2021 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, E-cigarettes, Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products), by Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nicotine replacement therapy market size is expected to reach USD 147.9 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is largely attributed to increasing government initiatives to promote nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products for reducing mortality due to smoking and diseases associated with it.Smoking cessation campaigns are also playing a crucial role in increasing awareness about diseases that are caused because of smoking. These campaigns are run by regional governments as well as multinational companies, such as Philip Morris International and Altria. Global organizations like the WHO are also working toward creating awareness by running online campaigns. There has been an exponential increase in the usage of NRT products. The young population is the largest consumer of advanced NRT products, like heat-not-burn tobacco and e-cigarettes. However, middle-aged patients' interest in smoking cessation has led to a rise in the usage of e-cigarettes. For instance, the use of e-cigarettes for smoking cessation increased to 20% in 2018 from 13% in 2016 among people aged 45 to 54 years.Furthermore, researchers found that 5% to 9% of smokers tend to use nicotine patches even after the therapeutic period of 12 weeks. The passive approach of combining nicotine patches with a gum, inhaler, or spray is found to be more effective, and quitting rate reaching 34% to 54%. NRT is only recognized as a way of curbing nicotine cravings and treatment by consumers.With technological advancements, the players in this market are also developing products to suit the changing consumer preferences. For instance, the e-cigarette market is changing with newer innovations that are more efficient, have longer battery life, and are rechargeable. The existing innovations like sleek and easy-to-use socially acceptable e-cigarettes brought a revolution, which drove more people to shift to using NRTs without social stigma.Various players such as Nicocigs Ltd.; Nicoventures Ltd.; Victory Electronic Cigarettes Corp.; DuraSmoke; AlternaCig; Shenzhen IVPS Technology CO. Limited; and Vapor Group, Inc. are launching e-cigarettes and related products. Although there are hundreds of companies selling e-cigarettes, their usage in NRT is disputed. Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Report Highlights

By product, the e-cigarettes segment held the largest NRT market share in 2020 due to increasing investments and the rising focus of companies on developing value-added products. The heat-not-burn tobacco products segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the market in 2020. Retail chains across the world are investing in advanced technologies and undertaking new initiatives in order to improve sales and attract more customers. The increasing sales of e-cigarettes through vape shops and retail stores is another factor augmenting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2020. Favorable government initiatives, coupled with an evolving reimbursement landscape for pharmaceutical products, are supporting continual growth.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Market Segmentation1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Information Procurement1.3.1 Purchased Database1.3.2 Secondary Sources1.3.3 Primary Research1.3.4 Details of Primary Research1.4 Information or Data Analysis1.4.1 Data analysis models1.5 Market Formulation & Validation1.6 Model Details1.6.1 Commodity Flow Analysis1.6.1.1 Approach 1: Commodity Flow Approach1.6.1.2 Approach 2: Country-wise market estimation using bottom-up approach1.7 Global Market: CAGR Calculation1.8 List of Secondary Sources1.9 Objectives1.9.1 Objective 1:1.9.2 Objective 2:1.10 List of Abbreviations Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Summary Chapter 3 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1 Parent market outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 User Perspective Analysis3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis3.4 Market Dynamics3.4.1 Market Drivers3.4.1.1 Technological Advancements3.4.1.2 Rise in awareness about ill-effects of smoking3.4.1.3 Rising number of people undergoing a smoking cessation3.4.2 Market Restraints3.4.2.1 Ban of e-cigarettes3.4.2.2 stringent regulatory framework3.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)3.6 Industry Analysis-Porter's3.7 Pricing Analysis3.8 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario3.9 Consumer Insights on Nicotine Replacement Therapy3.10 Novel Players in the Field3.11 Insights on Existing Innovations and Future trends Chapter 4 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.1 Definition and Scope4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20284.3 Segment Dashboard4.4 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market, by Product, 2017 to 20284.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 20284.5.1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)4.5.1.1 Nicotine replacement therapy market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.1.2 Inhalers4.5.1.2.1 Inhalers market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.1.3 Gum4.5.1.3.1 Gum market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.1.4 Transdermal patches4.5.1.4.1 Transdermal patches market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.1.5 Sublingual Tablets4.5.1.5.1 Sublingual Tablets market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.1.6 Lozenges4.5.1.6.1 Lozenges market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.1.7 Others4.5.1.7.1 Others market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.2 e-cigarettes4.5.2.1 E-cigarettes market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)4.5.3 Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products4.5.3.1 Heat-not-burn tobacco products market, 2017-2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: Segment Analysis, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2028 (USD Million)5.1 Definition and Scope5.2 Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3 Segment Dashboard5.4 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017 to 20285.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 20285.5.1 Online5.5.1.1 Online market, 2017-2028 (USD Million)5.5.2 Offline5.5.2.1 Offline market, 2017-2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: Segment Analysis, By Region, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.1 Segment Dashboard6.2 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market: Regional Movement Analysis6.3.1 North America6.3.1.1 North America market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.1.2 U.S.6.3.1.2.1 U.S. market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.1.3 Canada6.3.1.3.1 Canada market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2 Europe6.3.2.1 Europe market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2.2 U.K.6.3.2.2.1 U.K. market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2.3 Germany6.3.2.3.1 Germany market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2.4 France6.3.2.4.1 France market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2.5 Spain6.3.2.5.1 Spain market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.2.6 Italy6.3.2.6.1 Italy market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.3 Asia Pacific6.3.3.1 Asia Pacific market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.3.2 Japan6.3.3.2.1 Japan market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.3.3 China6.3.3.3.1 China market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.3.4 Australia6.3.3.4.1 Australia market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.3.5 South Korea6.3.3.5.1 South Korea market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.4 Latin America6.3.4.1 Latin America market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.4.2 Brazil6.3.4.2.1 Brazil market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.4.3 Mexico6.3.4.3.1 Mexico market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.5 Middle East and Africa6.3.5.1 MEA Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.5.2 South Africa6.3.5.2.1 South Africa market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia6.3.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million)6.3.5.4 UAE6.3.5.4.1 South Africa market estimates and forecast, 2017-2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market-Competitive Analysis7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants7.1.1 Ansoff matrix7.2 Company Categorization7.2.1 Innovators7.2.2 Market Leaders7.3 Vendor Landscape7.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners7.3.2 Key customers7.4 Public Companies7.4.1 Company Market Share7.5 Private Companies7.5.1 List of key emerging companies7.6 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances7.6.1 New Product Launch7.6.2 Acquisition7.6.3 Expansion7.6.4 Partnerships7.6.5 Marketing & Promotions7.7 Company Profiles7.7.1 Cipla Inc.7.7.1.1 Company overview7.7.1.2 Financial Performance7.7.1.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.1.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.2 Pfizer, Inc.7.7.2.1 Company overview7.7.2.2 Financial Performance7.7.2.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.2.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.3 GLENMARK7.7.3.1 Company overview7.7.3.2 Financial Performance7.7.3.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.3.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.4 Fertin Pharma7.7.4.1 Company overview7.7.4.2 Financial Performance7.7.4.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.4.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.5 PHILIP MORRIS PRODUCTS S.A.7.7.5.1 Company overview7.7.5.2 Financial Performance7.7.5.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.5.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.6 BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO p.l.c.7.7.6.1 Company overview7.7.6.2 Financial Performance7.7.6.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.6.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.7 JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.7.7.7.1 Company overview7.7.7.2 Financial Performance7.7.7.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.7.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.8 IMPERIAL BRANDS7.7.8.1 Company overview7.7.8.2 Financial Performance7.7.8.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.8.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7.9 JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC.7.7.9.1 Company overview7.7.9.2 Financial Performance7.7.9.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.9.4 Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfqt3b?

