Global NFT Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Towards Next Generation Asset Class - Can NFTs Outlive Hype as the New Gold of Crypto Economy?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights how startups and corporates are leveraging NFTs to change the way we perceive the ownership of digital assets. It also spots light on how the adoption of NFTs in the future can increase with business leaders and major industries like oil & gas, electronics, agriculture, and chemicals would buy into the NFT hype. In a rapidly growing digital world, it often becomes difficult to claim the ownership of assets and differentiate them. A copy of a file like a JPG, for instance, is the same as the original. Hence, there is a growing need to replicate crucial properties of physical assets like proof of ownership and uniqueness.

NFTs are evolving to bridge this gap by taking advantage of blockchain's properties like provenance and scarcity. They have proven to be fascinating for artists as they found new ways to sell their creative digital work. Beyond art, several industries including entertainment, fashion, finance, gaming, healthcare, insurance, music, real estate, and sports have discovered various use cases of NFTs. NFT overview and its key applications across industries, use-cases and major stakeholders in each industry, the noise created in the media, VC investment trends, real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of NFT, trends in patent filings and grants, and the future potential of NFTs. Scope

Technology Decoding: presents the technology overview, key features, market drivers, major applications, and a market map with potential use cases and popular players (startups as well as enterprises).

Media Analysis: highlights the technology presentation from the media perspective - major news, and lauds from the social media promoting the technology. Also, includes mentions of the technology from company annual and other filings.

Investment Radar: outlines the venture capital funding trends with some of the popular deals, the most funded startups, and notable investors and accelerators pumping millions into the technology growth.

Innovation Explorer: introduces game-changing company innovations with a spotlight on startups. Select corporate-startup partnerships inclined at future product developments are also mentioned.

IP Landscaping: provides a broad-level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, priority countries, and key patent filers in the technology.

The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, use cases that can become successful with business leaders, potential applications in new horizons, and the outlook of the technology.

Reasons to Buy

The publisher's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow.

These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.

The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of mega trends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Technology Decoding: overview2. Media Analysis: News publication trends, Thought leadership, Social media traction, Company filings3. Investment Radar: VC investment trends, Top countries by most deals, Top funded startups, Most active investors and accelerators4. Innovation Explorer: Key innovators: startups under spotlight and major enterprises in action5 IP Landscaping: IP Filing trends6 Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, Emerging concepts, Potential use cases for business leaders, Futuristic industry applications, Outlook

