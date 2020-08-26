Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry To 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report includes next generation diagnostic technologies, applications, industry subsegments, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for next generation cancer diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).This report reviews the main next generation diagnostic technologies, including next generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), multiplex conventional, cell or extracellular vesicle capture and arrays/microfluidics. The report also discusses, in-depth, various liquid biopsy platforms and how these compare with tissue-based testing.The report discusses several significant, large-scale research initiatives that contribute to cancer diagnostic development. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2019 through June 2020. The industry subsectors analyzed include DNA sequencing instruments, long-read DNA sequencing, informatics, PCR, droplet digital PCR, CTC capture and detection and liquid biopsy.The market for next generation cancer diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by cancer site (bladder, brain, breast, colorectal, cancer of unknown primary, gastric, gynecologic, hematologic, kidney, liver, lung, pan-cancer, pancreatic, prostate, melanoma and thyroid), by test purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy guidance), by test platform (arrays/microfluidics, cell/EV capture, multiplex conventional, PCR and NGS) and by geography ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World).Market data covers 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).There is a special section discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the market for next generation cancer diagnostics.More than 130 companies in the next generation cancer diagnostics industry are profiled in this report.The research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2019 through June 2020, including key alliance trends. The report includes:

22 data tables and 74 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for next generation cancer diagnostics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Analyses of the next generation cancer diagnostics market by cancer site, analysis purpose, analysis platform and region

Discussion on arrays and microfluidics (LOAC) technologies, multiplex conventional technologies, next generation sequencing technology and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios of the cancer diagnostics market

Discussion on factors affecting the market including cancer diagnostics needs, regulatory trends, industry structure, and patent statuses

Details of the key initiatives and programs related to the next generation cancer diagnostics market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, competitive landscape, and their detailed company profiles, including Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Qiagen NV, Oche Holding AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights Chapter 3 Overview

Large-Scale Initiatives and Consortia

Market Size

Liquid Biopsy as a Market Driving Force

Key Trends

Industry

Chapter 4 Technologies

Diagnostics Overview

Arrays and Microfluidics (LOAC) Technologies

DNA Microarrays

Protein Microarrays

Microfluidics

Multiplex Conventional Technologies

Next Generation Sequencing Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology

Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers

Cancer Genomics

Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies

CTC Workflow

Cell Isolation Technologies

CTC Sample Preparation Technologies

CTC Downstream Analysis Technologies

Comparison of Liquid Biopsy with Conventional Biopsy

Cancer Testing

Avatar-Driven Diagnostic Approaches

Chapter 6 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics: Key Initiatives and Programs

Blood Profiling Atlas

Cancer-ID

Cancer Moon Shots

China Precision Medicine Initiative

ClinGen

CTC Trap Consortium

Early Cancer Detection Consortium

EpiFemCare

France Genomic Medicine Plan

Friends of Cancer Research Project

Human Cell Atlas

Immunomonitor Consortium

Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring

Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care

Million Veteran Program

MedSeq

Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis Program

Population Sequencing Projects

Precancer Atlas

Precision Medicine Initiative

Prompt

QuIP Project

Single-Cell Proteomics and Lipidomics Project

TopMed

Treehouse Childhood Cancer Initiative

Very Rare Cancer Consortium

Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium

Single-Cell Research

Cambridge Single-Cell Analysis Core Facility

Harvard Medical School Single-Cell Core

Mayo Medical Genome Facility

National Center for Single-Cell Biology

Single-Cell Analysis Core

UC San Francisco Single-Cell Analysis Center

Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 7 Next Generation Cancer Diagnostic Applications by Cancer Site

Introduction

Bladder Cancer

Brain Cancer

Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Screening

Prognosis and Pharmacogenetics Tests

Breast Cancer MDx Platforms

Status of Next Generation Breast Cancer Tests

Breast Cancer Early Detection and Screening Tests

Breast Cancer Risk Tests

Response to Chemotherapy, Recurrence Probability and Subtyping

Gynecologic Cancers

Cervical Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Conventional Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests

Next Generation Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Tests

Cancer Unknown Primary

Gastric Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Hematologic Tests: Leukemia and Myeloma

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Hematologic Tests: Lymphomas

Melanoma

Pan-Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Chapter 8 Cancer Diagnostics Industries

Sequencing Instruments Industry

Long Read Sequencing Industry

Sequencing Informatics Industry

PCR Industry

Droplet Digital PCR Industry

CTC Capture and Detection Industry

Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry

Chapter 9 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

Chapter 10 Cancer Diagnostics Markets

Forces Driving Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Cancer Diagnostic Markets

Cancer Markets

Market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Cancer Site

Bladder Cancer

Brain Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Gynecologic Cancers

Cancer of Unknown Primary

Gastric Cancer

Hematologic Cancers

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Pan-Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Purpose of Analysis

Screening/Early Detection Market

Diagnosis Market

Therapy Guidance Market

Monitoring Market

Market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Test Platform

PCR Test Platform

NGS Test Platform

Array/Microfluidics Test Platform

Cells and/or EV Capture Test Platform

Multiplex Conventional Test Platform

Market for Test Platforms by Cancer Site

PCR Test Platform

NGS Test Platform

Market by Diagnostic Segment

Screening/Early Detection Market

Diagnostics Market

Monitoring Market

Therapy Guidance Market

Breast Cancer Diagnostics

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics

Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Pan-Cancer Diagnostics

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics

Regional Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Patents

Circulating Tumor Cell Patents

Exosome Patents

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) Patents

Biomarker-Related Patents

Patent Considerations: AI in Cancer Diagnostics

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

20/20 Gene Systems

Abbott Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

Agendia Nv

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences

Ambry Genetics

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Angle Plc

Apocell Inc.

Apostle Inc.

Arbor Vita Corp.

Archer Dx

Arocell Ab

Arup Laboratories

Aspira Labs

Asuragen, Inc.

Atila Biosystems

Aviva Biosciences

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

BGI Shenzhen

Bio-Techne Corp.

Biocartis Nv

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Biofidelity Ltd.

Biofluidica Inc.

Biolidics Ltd.

Biological Dynamics Inc.

Bioprognos Sl

Biotheranostics Inc.

Bluestar Genomics Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Castle Biosciences Inc.

CC Diagnostics Bv

Celcuity Inc.

Cell Microsystems Inc.

Cellmax Life

Cellular Analytics

Celsee Diagnostics

Chip Diagnostics

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene Theranostics

Clinical Genomics Technologies

Codiak Biosciences

Danaher Corp.

Decipher Biosciences

Dermtech

Diacarta Inc.

Dnalytics

Epic Sciences Inc.

Epigenomics Ag

Exact Sciences Corp.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Freenome Inc.

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Genecentric Therapeutics

Genedx Inc.

Geneoscopy Llc

Genera Biosystems

Geneseq Biosciences Pty Ltd.

Genetron Health Technologies Inc.

Genexosome Technologies Inc.

Grail Inc.

Guardant Health Inc.

Hologic Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

IDL Biotech

Illumina Inc.

Immunis Ai

Incelldx Inc.

Inivata Ltd.

Interpace Biosciences Inc.

Invitae Inc.

Invivoscribe Inc.

JBS Science Inc.

Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.

Lexent Bio Inc.

Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

Lunglife Ai, Inc.

MDNA Life Sciences Inc.

Mdxhealth Inc.

Medgenome Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa

MIR Scientific

Miradx

Mutantdx

My Personal Therapeutics Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Neo New Oncology Gmbh

Neogenomics Laboratories

Nodexus

Novigenix Sa

Nrich Dx

Nucleix

Nuprobe Inc.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc

Oncocyte Corp.

Oncodna S.A.

Opko Health

Oxford Gene Technology

Pacific Edge Ltd.

Pangaea Laboratory

Pangaea Oncology

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Polymedco, Inc.

Predicine Inc.

Provista Diagnostics Inc.

Qiagen Nv

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rarecyte Inc.

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Roche Holding Ag

Saga Diagnostics Ab

Sanomics Ltd.

Sienna Cancer Diagnostics Ltd.

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Sistemas Genomicos

Skylinedx Bv

Stage Zero Life Sciences

Strand Life Sciences Pvt., Ltd.

Sysmex Inostics Gmbh

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thrive Earlier Detection Corp.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc

Veracyte

Volitionrx

Vortex Biosciences

Xing Technologies Llc

Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.

