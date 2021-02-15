Global Next-Generation Avionics Market Markets, 2020-2025 - Opportunities In Growing Utilization Of Advanced Navigation And Surveillance Technologies For Avionics

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Avionics Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aircraft Type, System, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Avionics Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aircraft Type, System, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next-generation avionics industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.53% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America is expected to dominate the market in 2025 with a share of 38.62%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2025 with a presence of major avionics provider, such as Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, L3Harris Technologies, GE Aviation, and Curtiss-Wright Corporation. These companies offer a wide range of avionic products and are continuously engaged in inorganic strategies so as to provide next-generation avionics.

There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of next-generation avionics market. Some of these factors are rising adoption of emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, increasing development of eVTOLs and electric aircraft, increasing focus on open flight deck system and development of next-generation aircraft computer.

Scope of the Global Next-Generation Avionics Market

The next-generation avionics market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as aircraft type, system, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the next-generation avionics market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Next-Generation Avionics Market Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the aircraft type, which include commercial, military, business jets and general aviation, and helicopters. The report also analyzes different systems that includes hardware and software. Furthermore, the hardware sub-segment is further segmented into flight management system, flight control system, communication system, navigation system, surveillance system, mission and tactical system, health monitoring system, and collision avoidance system.

The next-generation avionics market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global Next-Generation Avionics Industry

The key market players in the global next-generation avionics market include Collins Aerospace, Thales Group, Saab, GE Aviation, L3Harris Technologies, Universal Avionics (an Elbit Systems Company), Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Safran, Cobham, Scioteq (Esterline), Garmin, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, and Trig Avionics, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.1.1 Technological Trends1.1.1.1 Adoption of AI and Machine Learning in Aircraft and UAVs1.1.1.2 Miniaturization of Drone Avionics and Sensors1.1.1.3 Development of Wireless Avionics Intra-Communications1.1.1.4 5G Network Connectivity for Aviation1.1.1.5 Single Pilot Aircraft Concept1.1.1.6 Integrated Modular Avionics1.1.1.7 Space-Based ADS-B1.1.2 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs1.1.2.1 FAA Next-Gen Modernization Program1.1.2.2 Electric Aircraft Programs1.1.2.3 Open Flight Deck Project1.1.2.4 The Open Group's Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Initiative1.1.3 Opportunity for Avionics Industry: Emergence of Connected and Digital Aircraft1.1.4 Regulatory Environment1.1.4.1 FAA's Regulation for Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems1.1.4.2 Global ADS-B Mandates for Aircraft1.1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Aviation Sector1.2 Business Dynamics1.2.1 Business Drivers1.2.1.1 Increasing Development of eVTOLs and Electric Aircraft1.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Open Flight Deck System by Key Industry Players1.2.1.3 Development of Next-Generation Aircraft Computer1.2.2 Business Challenges1.2.2.1 Increasing Risk from Cyberattacks1.2.3 Business Strategies1.2.3.1 New Product Launch and Development1.2.3.2 Market Developments1.2.4 Corporate Strategies1.2.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Acquisitions1.2.5 Business Opportunities1.2.5.1 Rising Adoption for Integrating Avionics with ML and AI1.2.5.2 Growing Utilization of Advanced Navigation and Surveillance Technologies for Avionics

2 Applications2.1 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Avionics Market (by Aircraft Type)2.1.1 Commercial2.1.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft2.1.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft2.1.1.3 Very Large Aircraft2.1.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft2.1.1.5 Air Taxi2.1.2 Military2.1.2.1 Fighter Jets2.1.2.2 Transport Aircraft2.1.2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)2.1.3 Business Jets and General Aviation2.1.4 Helicopters

3 Products3.1 Demand Analysis of Next-Generation Avionics Market (by System)3.1.1 Hardware3.1.1.1 Flight Management System3.1.1.1.1 Flight Management Computer3.1.1.1.2 Electronic Flight Instrument Display (EFIS)3.1.1.1.3 Aircraft Interface Unit (AIU)3.1.1.1.4 Others3.1.1.2 Flight Control System3.1.1.2.1 Flight Control Computer3.1.1.2.2 Glass Cockpit Display3.1.1.2.3 Automatic Flight Control3.1.1.2.4 Air Data Computer (ADC)3.1.1.2.5 Others3.1.1.3 Communication System3.1.1.4 Navigation System3.1.1.5 Surveillance System3.1.1.5.1 ADS-B Out3.1.1.5.2 IFF Tranponder3.1.1.5.3 Others3.1.1.6 Mission and Tactical System3.1.1.7 Health Monitoring System3.1.1.8 Collision Avoidance System3.1.1.9 Other Subsystems3.1.2 Software

4 Regions4.1 North America4.2 Europe4.3 Asia-Pacific4.4 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Company Overview5.1.1 Role in Next-Generation Avionics Market5.1.2 Product Portfolio5.1.3 Production Sites5.2 Corporate Strategies5.2.1 Collaboration5.2.2 Contracts and Agreements5.3 Strength and Weakness 5.4 R&D Analysis

BAE Systems

Collins Aerospace

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Cobham plc

Garmin Ltd.

GE Aviation

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies

Saab AB

Safran

ScioTeq

Teledyne Controls LLC

Thales Group

Trig Avionics

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h788zs

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-next-generation-avionics-market-markets-2020-2025---opportunities-in-growing-utilization-of-advanced-navigation-and-surveillance-technologies-for-avionics-301228165.html

SOURCE Research and Markets