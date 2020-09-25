Global Neutropenia Treatment Market (2020 To 2026) - By Distribution Channel, Treatment, Region, Industry Analysis And Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neutropenia Treatment Market By Distribution channel, By Treatment, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neutropenia treatment market size is expected to reach $18.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Neutropenia is an abnormal condition characterized by a critically low level of circulating neutrophils, a type of WBC found in the blood. These cells make up the majority of circulating lymphocytes and help protect the body from infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and other pathogenic organisms. A decrease in the amount of neutrophil in the blood allows a patient to be vulnerable to infection and can also prove fatal. The condition, therefore, requires immediate prophylaxis.Novel treatments combined with growing cases of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia are one of the primary drivers of market growth. In addition, the novel drug delivery strategy also increases patient convenience, leading to greater adherence to the patient and thereby stimulates the growth of the market. Moreover, since cancer is a known cause of developing neutropenia, increasing cases of chemotherapy for cancer treatment will be a growth driver for the neutropenia treatment market.One of the new developments to gain momentum in the global neutropenia treatment market is the introduction of small molecules. The development of Plinabulin, a small molecule developed by BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals with immune-boosting effects, is expected to revolutionize the therapeutic regimen for neutropenia. In addition to the immune-boosting effects, the Phase II studies have revealed much more beneficial anti-cancer effects of this molecule. Currently, there is a high demand for cost-effective drugs for treatment in the neutropenia treatment market. As a result, vendors are focused on the production of small molecules with lower processing costs than biologics.Based on Distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies and Online pharmacies. Based on Treatment, the market is segmented into Colony-stimulating factor, Antibiotics, Antifungals and Antivirals. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Companies Profiled

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

BeyondSpring, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kirin Company)

Mylan N.V.

Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.

Partner Therapeutics, Inc.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market by Distribution channel3.1 Global Retail pharmacies Market by Region3.2 Global Hospital pharmacies Market by Region3.3 Global Online pharmacies Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market by Treatment4.1 Global Colony-stimulating factor Market by Region4.2 Global Antibiotics Market by Region4.3 Global Antifungals Market by Region4.4 Global Antivirals Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Neutropenia Treatment Market by Region5.1 North America Neutropenia Treatment Market5.2 Europe Neutropenia Treatment Market5.3 Asia Pacific Neutropenia Treatment Market5.4 LAMEA Neutropenia Treatment Market Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 Amgen, Inc.6.2 Novartis AG6.3 Pfizer, Inc.6.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.6.5 BeyondSpring, Inc.6.6 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.6.7 Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kirin Company)6.8 Mylan N.V.6.9 Cellerant Therapeuticsc, Inc.6.10 Partner Therapeutics, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6aybl8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-neutropenia-treatment-market-2020-to-2026---by-distribution-channel-treatment-region-industry-analysis-and-forecast-301138162.html

SOURCE Research and Markets