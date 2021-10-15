Global Neurovascular Devices Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Disease Pathology, Devices, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market Research Report by Disease Pathology, Devices, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Neurovascular Devices Market size was estimated at USD 2,712.35 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,889.20 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% reaching USD 4,038.30 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Neurovascular Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Cerus Endovascular Inc., Evasc Medical Systems, Gynesonics, Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Microport Scientific Corporation, Oxford Endovascular Ltd, Penumbra, Inc., phenox GmbH, Rapid Medical, Secant Group, LLC, Sensome, Stryker Corporation, and Terumo Corporation. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Neurovascular Devices Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Neurovascular Devices Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Neurovascular Devices Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increasing incidences of a brain aneurysm and neurological disorders5.2.2. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures for brain surgeries5.2.3. Technological advancements related to neurovascular devices5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost associated with the neurovascular interventions and devices5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Emerging research activities in the field of neurovascular therapies5.4.2. Ongoing product development and approvals of neurovascular devices5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Limited neurosurgeons across the globe 6. Neurovascular Devices Market, by Disease Pathology6.1. Introduction6.2. Aneurysm6.3. Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas (AVM)6.4. Ischemic Stroke6.5. Stenosis 7. Neurovascular Devices Market, by Devices7.1. Introduction7.2. Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems7.2.1. Embolic Coils7.2.2. Flow Diverters7.2.3. Liquid Embolic Agents7.3. Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling devices7.3.1. Carotid Artery Stents7.3.2. Embolic Protection Systems7.4. Neurothrombectomy Devices7.4.1. Clot Retrieval Devices7.4.2. Suction Devices7.4.3. Vascular Snares7.5. Support Devices7.5.1. Micro Catheters7.5.2. Micro Guidewires 8. Neurovascular Devices Market, by End-user8.1. Introduction8.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers8.3. Hospitals8.4. Specialized Clinics 9. Americas Neurovascular Devices Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Neurovascular Devices Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Taiwan10.12. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Neurovascular Devices Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Abbott Laboratories13.2. Acandis GmbH13.3. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG13.4. Cerus Endovascular Inc.13.5. Evasc Medical Systems13.6. Gynesonics, Inc.13.7. Integer Holdings Corporation13.8. Integra Lifesciences Corporation13.9. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.13.10. Medtronic PLC13.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.13.12. MicroPort Scientific Corporation13.13. Microport Scientific Corporation13.14. Oxford Endovascular Ltd.13.15. Penumbra, Inc.13.16. phenox GmbH13.17. Rapid Medical13.18. Secant Group, LLC13.19. Sensome13.20. Stryker Corporation13.21. Terumo Corporation 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xr6vxd

