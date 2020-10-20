Global Neurosurgical Products Market 2020-2027: Embolization Products, Neurological Endoscopes, Stereo Tactic Radiosurgery Systems, Aneurysm & AVM Clips, Shunts

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurosurgical Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Neurosurgical Products estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Embolization Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Neurological Endoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGRThe Neurosurgical Products market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR. Stereo Tactic Radiosurgery Systems Segment to Record 9.3% CAGRIn the global Stereo Tactic Radiosurgery Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$623.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Neurosurgical Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Neurosurgical Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Neurosurgical Products by Segment - Embolization Products, Neurological Endoscopes, Stereo Tactic Radiosurgery Systems, Aneurysm & AVM Clips, Shunts and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Neurosurgical Products by Segment - Embolization Products, Neurological Endoscopes, Stereo Tactic Radiosurgery Systems, Aneurysm & AVM Clips, Shunts and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgical Products by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Embolization Products, Neurological Endoscopes, Stereo Tactic Radiosurgery Systems, Aneurysm & AVM Clips, Shunts and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Current & Future Analysis for Neurosurgical Products by Procedure - Minimally invasive surgery and Open Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

USA Historic Review for Neurosurgical Products by Procedure - Minimally invasive surgery and Open Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Historic Review for Neurosurgical Products by Procedure - Minimally invasive surgery and Open Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 15-Year Perspective for Neurosurgical Products by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Minimally invasive surgery and Open Surgery for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

