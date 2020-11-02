Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market Report 2020: Impact Of Patent Expiry And Entry Of Biosimilars & Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market: Focus on Product, Mechanism, Route of Administration, Indication, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030"...

The global market for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The market is driven by certain factors, which include the increasing global geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases including neurodegenerative disorder, and the presence of high unmet clinical needs regarding treatment for immune disorders, and significant external funding for executing R&D exercises.

The market is favored by the development of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics for several clinical areas such as Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The increase in the geriatric population and incurable neurodegenerative disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amounts in research and development of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics either as a monotherapy or as combination therapy. The clinical trial landscape of different neurodegenerative disorders has been on the rise in recent years, and this will fuel the neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market in the future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on indication, drug class, route of administration, and region. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on a global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Biogen Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market.

Several other companies such as Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company, among others, have launched therapies for neurodegenerative disorder, such as Mayzent (siponimod), Ocrevus (ocrelizumab), and Zeposia (ozanimod) respectively, to compete with Biogen Inc.'s Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate) therapy market dominance.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of neurodegenerative disorder therapeutics market due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

4 Market Overview4.1 Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics and Its Clinical Importance4.2 Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Development and Commercialization Landscape4.3 Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market and Growth Potential, 2019-20304.4 Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario4.5 Impact of Patent Expiry and Entry of Biosimilars on Market4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market

7 Market Dynamics7.1 Overview7.2 Impact Analysis7.3 Drivers7.3.1 Rising Global Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders7.3.2 The Increase in Number of Geriatric Populations7.3.3 Increasing Research Funding in Neurodegenerative Disorders7.3.4 Rising Awareness about Neurodegenerative Disorders7.4 Restraints7.4.1 High Failure Rate of Neurodegenerative Drugs in Clinical Trials7.4.2 Lack of Effective Drugs and Therapies7.5 Opportunities

8 Industry Insights8.1 Overview8.2 Regulatory Scenario8.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in the U.S.8.3.1 Clinical Trial Authorization8.3.2 Marketing Authorization8.3.3 USFDA Guidelines for BLA Submission8.3.4 Post-Authorization Regulations8.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe8.4.1 EMA Biologics License Application Process8.4.2 Centralized Procedure8.4.3 Decentralized Procedure8.4.4 Mutual-Recognition Procedure8.4.5 National Procedure8.5 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific8.5.1 China8.5.2 Japan8.6 Expedited Regulatory Designations Around the World8.7 Role of Regulatory Bodies and Consortium in Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics8.8 Regulatory Guidelines8.8.1 Terminology Applied in Current Regulatory Guidelines for Development of Drugs to Treat Neurodegenerative Disorders8.8.2 Actionable Recommendations8.9 Regulatory Challenges8.1 Reimbursement and Market Access

9 Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Product Type ($Million), 2019-20309.1 Commercialized Therapeutics9.1.1 Multiple Sclerosis9.1.1.1 Tecfidera9.1.1.2 Ocrevus9.1.1.3 Gilenya9.1.1.4 Aubagio9.1.1.5 Interferon (Avonex and Plegridy)9.1.1.6 Tysabri9.1.1.7 Rebif9.1.1.8 Copaxone9.1.1.9 Betaseron9.1.1.10 Lemtrada9.1.1.11 Mavenclad9.1.1.12 Fampyra9.1.1.13 Ampyra9.1.1.14 Mayzent9.1.1.15 Vumerity9.1.1.16 Others9.1.2 Epilepsy9.1.2.1 Lyrica9.1.2.2 Vimpat9.1.2.3 Onfi9.1.2.4 Keppra9.1.2.5 Sabril9.1.2.6 Briviact9.1.2.7 Fycompa9.1.2.8 Banzel9.1.2.9 Others9.1.3 Alzheimer's Market9.1.3.1 Ebixa9.1.3.2 Namenda XR9.1.3.3 Namzaric9.1.3.4 Galantamine9.1.3.5 Others9.1.4 Parkinson's Disease9.1.4.1 Azilect9.1.4.2 Neupro9.1.4.3 Madopar9.1.4.4 Duopa9.1.4.5 Inbrija9.1.4.6 Others9.1.5 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)9.1.5.1 Spinraza9.1.5.2 Zolgensma9.1.5.3 Others9.1.6 Huntington's Disease9.1.6.1 Austedo9.1.6.2 Xenazine9.1.6.3 Others9.2 Pipeline Therapeutics9.2.1 Multiple Sclerosis9.2.1.1 Zeposia9.2.1.2 Ponesimod9.2.1.3 Ofatumumab9.2.1.4 Ublituximab9.2.1.5 Ibudilast9.2.1.6 SAR4421689.2.2 Alzheimer's Disease9.2.2.1 Tricaprilin9.2.2.2 Bryostatin-19.2.2.3 AGB1019.2.2.4 COR3889.2.2.5 TRx02379.2.2.6 Brexpiprazole9.2.2.7 Semorinemab9.2.2.8 Aducanumab9.2.3 Parkinson's Disease9.2.3.1 Eltoprazine9.2.3.2 Ongentys9.2.3.3 IPX-0669.2.3.4 Xadago9.2.3.5 Nourianz9.2.3.6 Opicapone9.2.4 Huntington's Disease9.2.4.1 RG6042/IONIS -HTTrx9.2.4.2 WVE-1201019.2.4.3 WVE-120102

10 Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class ($Million), 2019-203010.1 Introduction10.2 Immunomodulators10.3 Interferons10.4 Dopamine Agonists10.5 Decarboxylase Inhibitors10.6 Others

11 Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Indication ($Million), 2019-203011.1 Overview11.2 Multiple Sclerosis11.3 Epilepsy11.4 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)11.5 Alzheimer's Disease11.6 Parkinson's Disease11.7 Huntington's Disease11.8 Other Neurological Disorders

12 Global Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, by Route of Drug Administration ($Million), 2019-203012.1 Introduction12.2 Oral12.3 Injectable12.4 Enteral12.5 Transdermal12.6 Others

14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Key Developments and Strategies14.1.1 Regulatory and Legal Developments14.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions 14.1.3 M&A Activities14.1.4 Funding Activities14.2 Market Share Analysis

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Eisai Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

H. Lundbeck A/S

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB Pharma SA

