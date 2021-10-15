Global Network Security Firewall Market (2021 To 2027) - By Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Security Firewall Market(2021-2027) by Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Security Firewall Market is estimated to be USD 4.37 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%.

Key factors such as the rising number of cyber-attacks among different industry sectors have compelled the organizations to adopt a robust security solution to prevent and safeguard the organizational data. This has led to a rise in the demand for several network security solutions, such as network security firewall solutions and related security solutions. The increase in the global penetration rate of connected devices such as handheld devices and other smart devices has made faster access to information. It has made sensitive data vulnerable to malicious attackers. Therefore, organizations are willing to invest in network firewall solutions that have benefitted in augmenting the market growth. Other factors such as increasing demand for Next-gen networking solutions and the advancements in digital transformation are further promoting the development of the market.

Conversely, the budgetary constraints, the low initiative towards firewall maintenance are likely to hinder the market's growth. Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Importance of Network Security and Privacy across Organizations

High Penetration of Connected Devices

Implementation of Next-Generation Networking Technologies

Advancement of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunications Industry

Restraints

Lack of Preventive Firewall Maintenance

Budget Constraints

Absence of Basic Network Firewall Restoration

Opportunities

Growth in Investment to Improve the Network Security Measures

Growing Demand for SMS firewalls

Increasing Adoption of Network Function Virtualization

Increasing Government Regulations

Challenges

Growing Grey Route Fraudulent Mechanism

The Global Network Security Firewall Market is segmented based on Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography. Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Mobelium, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., Openmind Networks, SAP SE, etc. Competitive Quadrant

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Solutions6.3 Services 7 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Solution Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Signalling firewall7.3 SMS firewall 8 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Signalling Firewall8.1 Introduction8.2 SS7 firewall8.3 Diameter firewall8.4 Others 9 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By SMS Firewall9.1 Introduction9.2 A2P messaging9.3 P2A messaging 10 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Service10.1 Introduction10.2 Professional service10.2.1 Deployment and integration10.2.2 Consulting10.2.3 Support and maintenance10.3 Managed service 11 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Deployment11.1 Introduction11.2 Cloud-based11.3 On-premise11.4 Network Function Virtualization 12 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Organization Size12.1 Introduction12.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises12.3 Large enterprises 13 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Type13.1 Introduction13.2 Packet Filtering13.3 Stateful Packet Inspection13.4 Next Generation Firewall13.5 Unified Threat Management13.6 Others 14 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Vertical14.1 Introduction14.2 Transportation and Logistics14.3 BFSI14.4 Education14.5 Consumer Goods and Retail14.6 Manufacturing14.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences14.8 Travel and Hospitality14.9 Telecommunication and IT14.10 Government and Public Sector14.11 Others 15 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Geography15.1 Introduction15.2 North America15.2.1 US15.2.2 Canada15.2.3 Mexico15.3 South America15.3.1 Brazil15.3.2 Argentina15.4 Europe15.4.1 UK15.4.2 France15.4.3 Germany15.4.4 Italy15.4.5 Spain15.4.6 Rest of Europe15.5 Asia-Pacific15.5.1 China15.5.2 Japan15.5.3 India15.5.4 Indonesia15.5.5 Malaysia15.5.6 South Korea15.5.7 Australia15.5.8 Russia15.5.9 Rest of APAC15.6 Rest of the World15.6.1 Qatar15.6.2 Saudi Arabia15.6.3 South Africa15.6.4 United Arab Emirates15.6.5 Latin America 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Competitive Quadrant16.2 Market Share Analysis16.3 Competitive Scenario16.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions16.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships16.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements16.3.4 Investments & funding 17 Company Profiles17.1 SAP SE17.2 Cisco System Inc17.3 Mobelium Inc.17.4 Adaptive Mobile Security17.5 AMD Telecom SA17.6 ANAM Technologies17.7 Fortinet, Inc17.8 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd17.9 Sophos Ltd 17.10 Juniper Networks, Inc 17.11 Cellusys17.12 Openmind Networks17.13 BICS SA17.14 Watchguard Technology Inc.17.15 Palo Alto Networks Inc17.16 Omobio Pvt Ltd.17.17 Symsoft 17.18 Mobilium Inc17.19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP17.20 Tata Communications. 17.21 SonicWall17.22 Barracuda Networks, Inc 18 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw9u3i

