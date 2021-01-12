Global Network Operator Truphone Goes Live With New DSC From BroadForward And Infradata

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infradata proudly announced today they have deployed the BroadForward Diameter Signaling Controller ( BroadForward DSC) at Truphone's two main data centers in the UK and the Netherlands, enabling Truphone to centrally configure and manage all their Diameter signaling traffic. As a leading expert in intelligent routing and interworking solutions based on the BroadForward product portfolio, Infradata can bring extensive experience to the table in designing, implementing and supporting mobile network functions for telecom operators around the world.

Truphone is a GSMA accredited global mobile network, combining its own network infrastructure with partnerships with other operators. Its customer base includes more than 3,500 multinational enterprises in 196 countries. The company is headquartered in London and has offices in ten other countries, spread across four continents. Truphone is a recognized top three eSIM player globally through its SIM provisioning service and counts over 30 major operator customers as its customers. Its unique global infrastructure provides plans with world access to over 100 countries and a flat rate plan covering 32 European countries.

The BroadForward Next Generation DSC (DRA, DEA and Interworking) provides Truphone with an intelligent signaling solution designed to orchestrate converged signaling services across 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, Fixed/Wi-Fi networks and ultimately 5G. The highly versatile and easy to configure software solution comes with multi-protocol routing, mediation and interworking. This enables Truphone to also integrate non-Diameter systems using for instance RADIUS or HTTP.

Victor Pinto, Head of Network Engineering at Truphone, commented: "With a global network such as ours it is of vital importance we can integrate with the technology of our customers and enable services quickly and smoothly. As our previous Diameter router had reached its limits, we were in the market for a new solution. The BroadForward DSC deployed by signaling expert Infradata provides us with the extensive signaling flexibility for Diameter as well as other protocols such as RADIUS and HTTP, whenever we need it. We are pleased with the possibilities the solution brings."

Infradata Head of Business Unit Mobile Security Solutions, Nela Zrilic added: "It is a great honor that Truphone - who are themselves a technology leader in their own right - have selected Infradata to replace their legacy systems and provide vital routing technology for their global network. Once we were able to showcase the solution, by means of a proof-of-concept, the team at Truphone was quickly convinced of the features, the flexibility and the overall power of the DSC solution. In close cooperation with Truphone, we very quickly got the BroadForward DSC up and running in their data centers, handling all Diameter services."

About Truphone

Truphone believes that connectivity can be easier, smarter and more efficient. Since 2006, we have built state of the art SIM software, intuitive management platforms and a powerful global network to make this a reality. Every day, our technicians engineer better connections between things, people and business to make the world smarter. Headquartered in London, we have 15 offices across four continents and continue to expand globally. To learn more, visit www.truphone.com

About Infradata

Infradata is the worldwide provider of Cyber Security, Cloud Networking solutions and Managed Services. Infradata refines networking and security to meet the business needs of Telecom Operators, Service Providers and enterprises with Mission Critical Networks. With many years of experience, extensive knowledge about the Service Provider networks combined with Infradata's innovative approach to deliver highly complex technical infrastructure projects, Infradata helps customers to accelerate their success. With the Infradata Mobile Solutions, Infradata helps Mobile Operators on the path to 5G, with a Security By Design approach, including Network Slicing and Virtualization.

Infradata is located in Belgium, the Netherlands, UK, France, Germany, Poland and the United States of America with a global 24/7 Direct Expert Access support organization.

www.infradata.com

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks. Five-time GSMA Best Mobile Technology nominee BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks. Our active 5G roadmap supports service providers with their network transition to 5G NG Core, with the Service Communication Proxy (SCP), Binding Support Function (BSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), 5G EIR, 4G-5G interworking and multi-protocol signaling orchestration. All BroadForward products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, OpenStack and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is entirely done in The Netherlands.

www.broadforward.com

