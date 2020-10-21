Global Network Forensics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Network Forensics estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.5% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.7% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799218/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $497.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.2% CAGR The Network Forensics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$497.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 346-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Logrhythm, Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc.

NIKSUN, Inc.

Rsa Security LLC

Savvius, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799218/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Global Competitor Market Shares Network Forensics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: (in %): 2019 & 2025 Network Forensics Market Headed for Rapid Growth Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Increased Need for Secure Networks to Detect Invisible Threats Support Market Growth Global Security Spending (In Million USD) by Segment: 2016-2018 Percentage Breakdown of Global Cybersecurity Investments Based on Region: 2014-2018Q1 Worldwide Top Ten Ranked Cybersecurity Investors: 2014-2018Q1 Percentage Breakdown of Top Ranked Impersonated Organizations by Phishers Total Number of Most Common Types of Data Security Breaches Cost of Cybercrime in Billion USD by Region: 2017 Emergence of Sophisticated Hacking Techniques Support Market Growth Increasing Demand for Advanced Network Forensics Solutions Drive Market Demand Rapid Evolution in Web, IOT, and Mobile Applications Spearhead Market Demand 4. 