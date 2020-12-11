Global Needle Biopsy Market (2020 To 2030)- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Needle Biopsy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global needle biopsy market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030 The report provides the overall Value (US$ Mn) and volume (units) of the global needle biopsy market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global needle biopsy market for the forecast period.The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global needle biopsy market.Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global needle biopsy market.The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global needle biopsy market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global needle biopsy market. The next section of the global needle biopsy market report highlights the USPs, which include breast cancer epidemiology, prostate cancer epidemiology, regulations related to premarket approval for new medical devices, regulations related to CE mark approval for new medical devices, overview of image guided needle biopsy, and impact of COVID-19 on the global needle biopsy market.The report delves into the competition landscape of the global needle biopsy market. Key players operating in the global needle biopsy market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global needle biopsy market report. Key Questions Answered in Needle Biopsy Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by the global needle biopsy market across all the regions during the forecast period?

What is the volume of biopsy needles across all the regions during the forecast period?

What are the key trends in the global needle biopsy market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment will have the highest revenue globally in 2030 and which biopsy needle will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Needle Biopsy Market - Research Objectives and Research ApproachThe comprehensive report on the global needle biopsy market begins with an overview of the market, followed by scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives of the study and healthcare compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of research in the global needle biopsy market. It is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global needle biopsy market, which include analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, Y-o-Y analysis with elaborate insights has been provided to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the needle biopsy market. The next section of the global needle biopsy market report highlights the USPs, which include epidemiology of breast cancer epidemiology, prostate cancer epidemiology, regulations related to premarket approval for new medical devices, regulations related to CE mark approval for new medical devices, overview of image guided needle biopsy, and impact of COVID-19 on the global needle biopsy market.For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section further divided into smaller sections. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.Revenue generated by key biopsy needle manufacturers has been mapped to ascertain the size of the global needle biopsy market in terms of value. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the needle biopsy market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current needle biopsy market with the help of the parent market. Prices of different biopsy needles and number of biopsy procedures across different regions have been taken into consideration to drive the volume of biopsy needles during the forecast period.The report analyzes the global needle biopsy market in terms of type, application, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2030 has been provided. These valuable insights would help market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investments in the global needle biopsy market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Market Definition and Scope1.2. Market Segmentation1.3. Key Research Objectives1.4. Research Highlights 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary: Global Needle Biopsy Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Overview4.3. Market Dynamics4.4. Global Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030 5. Key Insights5.1. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate Globally with Key Countries5.2. Overview of the Image Guided Needle Biopsy5.3. Regulatory Scenario by Region/Globally5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Global Needle Biopsy Market 6. Global Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type6.1. Introduction & Definition6.2. Key Findings/Developments6.3. Needle Biopsy Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2018-20306.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type 7. Global Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application7.1. Introduction & Definition7.2. Key Findings/Developments7.3. Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-20307.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application 8. Global Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-User8.1. Introduction & Definition8.2. Key Findings/Developments8.3. Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-20308.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User 9. Global Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region9.1. Key Findings9.2. Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Region9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region 10. North America Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast10.1. Introduction10.2. North America Needle Biopsy Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2018-203010.3. North America Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203010.4. North America Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203010.5. North America Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018-203010.6. North America Needle Biopsy Market Attractiveness Analysis 11. Europe Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast11.1. Introduction11.2. Europe Needle Biopsy Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2018-203011.3. Europe Needle Biopsy Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application, 2018-203011.4. Europe Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203011.5. Europe Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203011.6. Europe Needle Biopsy Market Attractiveness Analysis 12. Asia-Pacific Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast12.1. Introduction12.2. Asia-Pacific Needle Biopsy Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2018-203012.3. Asia-Pacific Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203012.4. Asia-Pacific Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203012.5. Asia-Pacific Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203012.6. Asia-Pacific Needle Biopsy Market Attractiveness Analysis 13. Latin America Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast13.1. Introduction13.2. Latin America Needle Biopsy Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2018-203013.3. Latin America Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203013.4. Latin America Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203013.5. Latin America Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203013.6. Latin America Needle Biopsy Market Attractiveness Analysis 14. Middle East & Africa Needle Biopsy Market Analysis and Forecast14.1. Introduction14.2. Middle East & Africa Needle Biopsy Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type, 2018-203014.3. Middle East & Africa Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2018-203014.4. Middle East & Africa Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by End-User, 2018-203014.5. Middle East & Africa Needle Biopsy Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-203014.6. Middle East & Africa Needle Biopsy Market Attractiveness Analysis 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of Companies)15.2. Company Share Analysis15.3. Company Profiles Companies Mentioned

Hologic, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company).

INRAD, Inc.

Argon Medical

CONMED Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxzbm6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-needle-biopsy-market-2020-to-2030---industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-301191181.html

SOURCE Research and Markets