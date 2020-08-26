Global NDT Inspection Services Market Outlook To 2027 - Global Market Forecast To Reach $16.41 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NDT Inspection Services - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global NDT Inspection Services market accounted for $7.43 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. High adoption of IoT devices, and a rising need to assess health of aging assets are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as a dearth of skilled and qualified personnel for inspection services and high costs of automated NDT equipment are hampering the market growth.Based on the technique, the ultrasonic testing (UT) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its ability to accurately identify defects and determine their severity. Some advanced techniques such as ultrasonic immersion testing and guided-wave ultrasonic testing can be used for critical applications in the oil & gas and aerospace industries, among many others.By geography, North America is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period, increasing implementation of NDT techniques across numerous end-use sectors. The availability of a skilled workforce and the presence of numerous NDT training institutes in the region is affecting the market share. Power generation using shale oil in the U.S. and Canada is also likely to positively impact the growth of the regional market.Some key players profiled in the report include the General Electric, Mistras Group, Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology., Nikon Metrology, Magnaflux Corporation, Zetec Inc., Eddyfi, YXLON International GmbH, Sonatest Ltd, Acuren Inspection Inc, and Cygnus Instruments Ltd. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats3.6 End User Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global NDT Inspection Services Market, By Technique5.1 Introduction 5.2 Ultrasonic Testing (UT) 5.2.1 Straight Beam Testing5.2.2 Angle Beam Testing 5.2.3 Immersion Testing 5.2.4 Guided Wave Testing5.2.5 Phased Array Testing5.2.6 Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD) 5.3 Visual Inspection Testing (VT) 5.3.1 General Visual Inspection5.3.2 Aided Visual Inspection5.3.2.1 Borescope5.3.2.2 Endoscope5.3.2.3 Videoscope5.4 Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)5.5 Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) 5.6 Eddy-Current Testing (ECT) 5.6.1 Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM) 5.6.2 Remote-Field Testing (Rft)5.6.3 Eddy-Current Array (ECA)5.7 Radiographic Testing (RT) 5.7.1 X-Ray Testing 5.7.2 Gamma-Ray Testing 5.7.3 Computed Radiography5.7.4 Film Radiography 5.7.5 Direct Radiography (Real-Time) 5.8 Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)5.9 Terahertz Imaging 5.10 Near-Infrared Spectroscopy 6 Global NDT Inspection Services Market, By Service6.1 Introduction 6.2 Inspection Services 6.3 Equipment Rental Services 6.4 Calibration Services 6.5 Training Services 7 Global NDT Inspection Services Market, By Method7.1 Introduction 7.2 Visual Inspection 7.3 Surface Inspection 7.4 Volumetric Inspection 8 Global NDT Inspection Services Market, By End User8.1 Introduction 8.2 Oil & Gas8.3 Aerospace 8.4 Public Infrastructure 8.5 Automotive 8.6 Power Generation 8.7 Marine8.8 Medical and Health 8.9 Plastics & Polymers 9 Global NDT Inspection Services Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction 9.2 North America 9.3 Europe9.4 Asia Pacific 9.5 South America 9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 10.3 New Product Launch 10.4 Expansions 10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 General Electric 11.2 Mistras Group 11.3 Olympus Corporation 11.4 Ashtead Technology. 11.5 Nikon Metrology 11.6 Magnaflux Corporation 11.7 Zetec Inc.11.8 Eddyfi11.9 YXLON International GmbH 11.10 Sonatest Ltd 11.11 Acuren Inspection Inc 11.12 Cygnus Instruments Ltd For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6gz6r

