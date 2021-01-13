Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market (2020 To 2025) - Rise In The Number Of End-Use Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market by Color Type (Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, and Copper Chlorophyllin), Flavor Type (Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, & Essential Oils), Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The natural food colors & flavors market is projected to grow from USD 5,011.7 million in 2019 to reach USD 6,835.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value.

Factors such as the growing concern of clean label food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for natural food colors & flavors.

By type, caramel for colors and the natural extracts for flavors is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Natural extracts are derived from plant sources and caramel is one of the most popular flavor for bakery and confectionary applications. Both of them provides aesthetic flavor and color to the recipes, therefore are in high demand among the manufacturers. The demand for clean label food ingredients is driving the market. Therefore, it is high in demand in both developed and developing economies and thereby dominating the market.

By form, liquid & gel is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The uniform texture and easy to mix property of liquid & gel colors & flavors type makes them popular among manufacturers. The liquid & gel types are comparatively more stable and provide rich color & flavor to the end product. It blends with the recipes in a uniform way, and give the desired color and flavor to the product.

The Europe region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Owing to the large production of various of natural ingredients are on of the reasons for the dominating market in Europe. Presence of large number of local players and high purchasing capacity of the consumers is also one of the driving factors. Higher production capabilities, availability of raw materials, and government initiatives, are some of the major reasons for the presence of manufacturing operations in European region.

The natural food colors & flavors market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW ( Africa, the Middle East, and Others in South America).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market4.2 Natural Food Colors & Flavors: Major Regional Submarkets4.3 Europe: Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Application and Key Country4.4 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region4.5 Natural Food Colors Market, by Form4.6 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Form4.7 Natural Food Colors Market, by Type4.8 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth in the Demand for Natural and Clean Label Products5.2.1.2 High Demand for Natural Food Ingredients Owing to the Rising Instances of Chronic Diseases5.2.1.3 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages5.2.1.4 Health Benefits of Certain Natural Colors5.2.1.5 Rising Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Raw Material Availability5.2.2.2 Low Stability of Natural Colors5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rise in the Number of End-Use Applications5.2.3.2 Increasing Ventures in Asia-Pacific and South America5.2.3.3 Multifunctional Flavors and Colors5.2.3.4 Rapidly Growing Sales of Beverages and Functional Drinks5.2.3.5 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry5.2.3.6 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities due to Growing Food Processing Investments5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics5.3.1 COVID-19 Boosts the Demand for High-Quality and Premium Products5.3.2 COVID-19 to Reformulate the Demand for Food to Lower Costs5.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain Disruption5.3.4 COVID-19 to Shift the Demand Toward Plant-Sourced Ingredients 6 Industry Trends6.1 Industry Insights6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.3.1 Prominent Companies6.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprises6.3.3 End-users (Manufacturers/Consumers)6.3.4 Key Influencers6.4 Technology Analysis6.5 Export-Import Data for Natural Food Colors & Flavors6.6 Asp Trend6.7 Case Studies6.7.1 Technological Advancement6.7.1.1 Allergen Sensor for Consumers6.7.2 Trends in the Food Industry6.7.2.1 Sensory Experience to Remain a Key Priority for Consumers6.7.3 Inorganic Growth Attempts 6.7.3.1 M&A to Remain a Key Inorganic Strategy for Market Growth6.8 Ecosystem Map6.8.1 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Ecosystem View6.8.2 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Market Map 7 Regulations7.1 Introduction7.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations7.2.1 International Organization of Flavor Industry (Iofi)7.2.1.1 International Flavor Legislation7.2.1.2 Us Department of Health and Human Services7.2.1.3 Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association7.3 North America7.4 South America7.5 Europe7.6 Asia-Pacific7.7 Rest of the World 8 Patent Analysis8.1 Overview 9 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Category9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market, by Region, 2018-2021 (USD Million)9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.2 Natural Food Colors9.2.1 Coloring Food Has Been Major Trend in Natural Colors Market9.3 Natural Food Flavors9.3.1 Extract from Flowers and Fruits is Key Trend in the Natural Flavors Market 10 Natural Food Colors Market, by Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Caramel10.2.1 Beer, Gravy Premix, Sauces, and Confectionaries are Key Applications of the Caramel Color10.3 Carotenoids10.3.1 Health Benefits Associated with Coloring is Driving Carotenoids Markets10.4 Anthocyanins10.4.1 Colorful Confectionaries is a Key Trend for Anthocyanins10.5 Curcumin10.5.1 Curcumin is Widely Used as Substitute for Synthetic Yellow Color10.6 Copper Chlorophyllin10.6.1 De-Esterification of Chlorophyll is Carried Out to Form Copper Chlorophyllin10.7 Annatto10.7.1 Annatto is Rich Source of Minerals10.8 Capsanthin10.8.1 Capsanthin Offers Flavors and Color Benefits to Food Products10.9 Others10.9.1 Lutein and Betain are Key Other Color Types 11 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Type11.1 Introduction11.2 Natural Extracts11.2.1 Fresh Fruits and Flowers is Major Source for Flavor Extracts11.3 Aroma Chemicals11.3.1 Aroma Chemicals are Largely Used in Flavor Blend Manufacturing11.4 Essential Oil11.4.1 Distillation is a Key Technology Used in Essential Oil Manufacturing11.5 Others11.5.1 Spices and Micro-Organisms are Major Other Types of Natural Flavors 12 Natural Food Colors Market, by Application12.1 Introduction12.2 Food12.2.1 Bakery and Confectionary is Among Key Food Applications of Food Color to Enhance Product Appeal12.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products12.2.3 Dairy Products12.2.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood12.2.5 Frozen Products12.2.6 Others12.3 Beverages12.3.1 Fortified Beverages are Fueling Market Growth, with Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers 13 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Application13.1 Introduction13.2 Food13.2.1 Growing Innovations in Food Industry to Fuel Adoption of Natural Flavors at Large Extent13.2.2 Dairy & Dairy Products13.2.2.1 Ice Creams13.2.2.2 Other Dairy Products13.2.3 Confectionery Products13.2.3.1 Chocolates13.2.3.2 Other Confectionery Products13.2.4 Bakery Products13.2.5 Meat Products13.2.6 Savories & Snacks13.2.7 Frozen Products13.2.8 Other Food Applications13.3 Beverages13.3.1 Natural Flavors Account for Significant Market Size in the Juices Segment13.3.2 Hot Drinks13.3.3 Soft Drinks13.3.4 Alcoholic Drinks13.3.5 Other Drinks 14 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Form14.1 Introduction14.2 Liquid & Gel14.2.1 Encapsulation is a Major Trend Driving the Liquid Segment in Market14.3 Dry14.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dry Mix for Food & Beverages Drives the Growth of the Dry Form in the Market15 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region 15.1 Introduction15.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region15.2 North America15.3 Europe15.4 Asia-Pacific15.5 South America15.6 Rest of the World (Row) 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Introduction16.2 Market Evaluation Framework16.3 Market Share of Key Players, 201916.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response16.5 Key Market Developments16.5.1 Expansions16.5.2 Merger & Acquisitions16.5.3 Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Partnerships 17 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles17.1 Overview17.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology17.2.1 Stars17.2.2 Emerging Leaders17.2.3 Pervasive Players17.2.4 Emerging Companies17.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)17.4 Company Profiles17.4.1 Dupont17.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland (Adm)17.4.3 Givaudan17.4.4 Kerry Group17.4.5 International Flavors and Fragrances (Iff)17.4.6 Mane17.4.7 Sensient17.4.8 T. Hasegawa17.4.9 Firmenich 17.4.10 Robertet17.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)17.5.1 Progressive Companies17.5.2 Starting Blocks17.5.3 Responsive Companies17.5.4 Dynamic Companies17.6 Startups/Sme Profiles17.6.1 Symrise17.6.2 Synergy Flavors17.6.3 Amar Bio-Organics17.6.4 Taiyo International17.6.5 The Foodie Flavors17.6.6 Besmoke Limited17.6.7 Aromata Group17.6.8 Gulf Flavors & Food Ingredients Fzco17.6.9 Seluz Fragrance & Flavor Company 17.6.10 Takasago

18 Appendix18.1 Discussion Guide18.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal18.3 Available Customization

