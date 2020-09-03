Global Native Starch Market (2020 To 2026) - By Raw Materials, Regions And Company Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Native Starch Market, Production & Global Forecast, By Raw Materials, Regions and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide consumption of foods and products with a long shelf life is growing. Therefore, manufacturers have an incentive to expand the product line, for which they will need native starches with high functionality. Starch is a polysaccharide which is made up of glucose and is cache carbohydrate of the plant kingdom. The starch granules are laid into made the roots, seeds, stem pits and tubers of plants as a cache food supply for periods of growth, germination and dormancy. Native starches still perform prominent thickening and texturizing functions in fresh foods, restaurant production, and food processing. According to the publisher, Native Starch Market is expected to be US$ 7.60 Billion globally by the end of the year 2026.Native starch has a long history of being used as a food source, but because of its abundance, nonfood applications have been developed. Available carbohydrates are mostly isolated from corn, wheat, potato, or cassava. The most commonly used native starches in global food processing are corn (dent, waxy maize, high amylose). By Industry Consumption, Confectionery, Corrugating and Paper Making and Drinks and Processed Food will be gardened in the forecast period.In 2018, Cargill invested in potato starch production in Denmark. This investment demonstrated Cargill's to provide food manufacturing customers with the functional native starches they need to meet the demand of label-conscious consumers. During the coronavirus pandemic, some food and beverage manufacturers faced a lack of ingredients. To prevent a similar situation in the future, they are likely to diversify supplies by expanding the list of suppliers. Another possibility in the case of a shortage of raw materials may be the use of flexible rules for labelling ingredients for their substitution.This report titled Native Starch Market, Production & Global Forecast, By (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato), By (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By (Confectionery & Drinks, Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Non-food), Company (Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. and Gulshan Polyols Ltd.) studies the global starch market and production. Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Global Native Starch Market 5. Market Share Analysis - Global Native Starch 5.1 By Raw Material5.2 By Region 6. Production Share Analysis - Global Native Starch 6.1 By Raw Materials6.2 By Region 7. Industry Consumption Share Analysis - Global Native Starch 8. Raw Materials - Global Native Starch Market 8.1 Corn8.2 Wheat8.3 Cassava8.4 Potato 9. America - Native Starch Market 9.1 Raw Materials Market Share Analysis9.2 By Raw Materials9.2.1 Corn9.2.2 Wheat9.2.3 Cassava9.2.4 Potato 10. Europe - Native Starch Market 10.1 By Raw Materials - Market Share Analysis10.2 By Raw Materials10.2.1 Corn10.2.2 Wheat10.2.3 Potato 11. Asia-Pacific - Native Starch Market 11.1 By Raw Materials - Market Share Analysis11.2 By Raw Materials11.2.1 Corn11.2.2 Wheat11.2.3 Cassava11.2.4 Potato 12. Rest of the World - Native Starch Market 12.1 By Raw Materials - Market Share Analysis12.2 By Raw Materials12.2.1 Corn12.2.2 Wheat12.2.3 Cassava12.2.4 Potato 13. Industry Consumption - Global Native Starch 13.1 Confectionery and Drinks13.2 Processed food13.3 Corrugating and Paper Making13.4 Feed13.5 Pharma and Chemicals13.6 Other non-food 14. Global Native Starch Production 15. Raw Materials - Global Native Starch Production 15.1 Corn15.2 Wheat15.3 Cassava15.4 Potato 16. Americas - Native Starch Production 16.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis16.2 By Raw Materials16.2.1 Corn16.2.2 Wheat16.2.3 Cassava16.2.4 Potato 17. Europe - Native Starch Production 17.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis17.2 By Raw Materials17.2.1 Corn17.2.2 Wheat17.2.3 Potato 18. Asia-Pacific - Native Starch Production 18.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis18.2 By Raw Materials18.2.1 Corn18.2.2 Wheat18.2.3 Cassava18.2.4 Potato 19. Rest of World - Native Starch Production 19.1 By Raw Materials - Production Share Analysis19.2 By Raw Materials19.2.1 Corn19.2.2 Wheat19.2.3 Cassava19.2.4 Potato 20. Processing Process 20.1 Starch Value Chain20.2 Corn Starch Production Process20.3 Wheat Starch Production Process20.4 Cassava Starch Production Process20.5 Potato Starch Production Process 21. Company Analysis 21.1 Cargill21.1.1 Overview21.1.2 Recent Development21.1.3 Revenue21.2 Ingredion21.2.1 Overview21.3 Recent Development21.3.1 Revenue21.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company21.4.1 Overview21.4.2 Recent Development21.4.3 Revenue21.5 Tate & Lyle21.5.1 Overview21.5.2 Recent Development21.5.3 Revenue 22. Growth Drivers 22.1 Food and Food Processing Industries22.2 Paper and Adhesive Industries22.3 Emerging Trend of Bio-fuels and Bio-materials 23. Restraints 23.1 Resin Glue - Alternative to Starch Adhesives

