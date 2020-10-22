Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market Outlook To 2027 - Featuring Lubline, PetroChina Company & Nynas Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Naphthenic Base Oil - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Naphthenic base Oil Market accounted for $1,913.24 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,412.22 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.Increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicle, growing demand for high solvency products in several end-use industries, and rising R&D initiative by the government are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes is hampering the growth of the market.The naphthenic base oil is those which are processed from sweet crude oil distillates. These features enable a low point of pour on lighter viscosities and a high degree of solvency where stronger viscosities are needed. Naphthenic base oils also provide better low-temperature performance than paraffinic oils, which makes them ideal for formulating hydraulic fluids and automatic transmission fluids.Based on the application, the process oil segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for greener tire formulation that provides lower rolling resistance, lower fuel consumption, and lower carbon dioxide emissions. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growth in the consumption of this oil, increase in adoption of hybrid vehicles in concern to environmental hazards and presence of the prominent key players in the region.Some of the key players profiled in the Naphthenic base Oil Market include W.S. Dodge Oil Co. Inc., UniSource Energy, Inc., SAC Petrobras S.A., Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell), Lubline LLC, PetroChina Company Limited, Nynas AB, Michang Oil industrial Co. Ltd., Lubricon Industries, Gulf Petrochem FZC, Ergon Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P, Apar Industries Ltd., and Resolute Oil, LLC. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market, By Viscosity Index5.1 Introduction5.2 35-60 SUS5.3 80-130 SUS5.4 200-300 SUS5.5 400-800 SUS5.6 Above 1200 SUS 6 Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market, By Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Rubber Oil6.3 Process Oil6.4 Metal Working6.5 Industrial Lubes & Grease6.6 Electrical Oil 7 Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market, By Geography7.1 Introduction7.2 North America7.2.1 US7.2.2 Canada7.2.3 Mexico7.3 Europe7.3.1 Germany7.3.2 UK7.3.3 Italy7.3.4 France7.3.5 Spain7.3.6 Rest of Europe7.4 Asia-Pacific7.4.1 Japan7.4.2 China7.4.3 India7.4.4 Australia7.4.5 New Zealand7.4.6 South Korea7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific7.5 South America7.5.1 Argentina7.5.2 Brazil7.5.3 Chile7.5.4 Rest of South America7.6 Middle East & Africa7.6.1 Saudi Arabia7.6.2 UAE7.6.3 Qatar7.6.4 South Africa7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 8 Key Developments8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers8.3 New Product Launches8.4 Expansions8.5 Other Key Strategies 9 Company Profiling9.1 W.S. Dodge Oil Co. Inc.9.2 UniSource Energy, Inc.9.3 SAC Petrobras SA9.4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell)9.5 Lubline LLC9.6 PetroChina Company Limited9.7 Nynas AB9.8 Michang Oil industrial Co. Ltd.9.9 Lubricon Industries9.10 Gulf Petrochem FZC9.11 Ergon Inc.9.12 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P9.13 Apar Industries Ltd.9.14 Resolute Oil, LLCFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njj7xs

