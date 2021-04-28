Global Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Market Analysis And Forecast, 2020-2026 - Increased Utilization Of COTS Component Is One Of The Key Factors That May Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market: Focus on Mass, Orbit, Component, Application, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The nanosatellite and microsatellite industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR 24.86% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. North America is expected to dominate the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market with an estimated share of 54.46% in 2019.

North America, including the major countries such as the U.S., is the most prominent region for the nanosatellite and microsatellite market. The presence of major players and intense competition among them makes North America the most technologically advanced region. The companies in the region secure contracts from end users such as defense, commercial, and government agencies for manufacturing of their satellites.

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is gaining widespread importance owing to the rising demand for the IoT and M2M small satellite networks. Moreover, the increased utilization of COTS component is one of the key factors that may propel the market growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the nanosatellite and microsatellite market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the nanosatellite and microsatellite industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for nanosatellites and microsatellites covering various segments and regions. The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented on the basis of application, mass, end user, component, orbit and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry.

The report analyzes different applications that include communication, earth observation and remote sensing, space exploration, technology development and demonstration, and navigation. The mass segment is segmented into 0-10 kg (nanosatellite) and 11-200 kg (microsatellite).

Also, the orbit segment is segmented into LEO (Non-Polar Inclined), LEO (Sun-Synchronous Orbit) and LEO (Polar Orbit). On the basis of component, the market is segmented into payload, structure, tele-communication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control system, and propulsion system. Apart from this, the market is also segmented into defense, academic, commercial, government and non-profit on the basis of end user.

The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions, along with country-level analyses, is provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry

Axelspace Corporation

Astrocast

AAC Clyde Space Ltd.

BlackSky Global

Capella Space

GomSpace A/S

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin

Nano Avionics

OneWeb

Planet Labs

Satellogic

Spire Global

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd. (SSTL)

Tyvak Nano Satellite

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market during the forecast period 2020-2026?

How is COVID-19 affecting the growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

Which are the key players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market during the forecast period 2020-2026?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which application (communication, earth observation and remote sensing, space exploration, technology development and demonstration, and navigation) is expected to dominate the nanosatellite and microsatellite market in 2026?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the nanosatellite and microsatellite market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) by 2026?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics1.1 Drivers1.1.1 Increasing Demand for LEO-Based Satellite1.1.2 Ongoing Advancement of Electronic Technology for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite1.1.3 Rising Research and Development Activities for Cost-Effective Satellite1.2 Market Restraints1.2.1 Lack of Standardization for Increasing Space Debris1.2.2 Lack of Affordability in Launching Small Payload Satellite Beyond Low Earth Orbit1.3 Opportunities1.3.1 Demand for IoT and M2M Small Satellite Network1.3.2 Increased Utilization of COTS Components

2 Competitive Insights2.1 Key Strategies and Developments2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts2.1.2 Other Developments2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis3.1 Industry Overview3.2 Launch Vehicle Mapping With Satellite, Orbit and Launch Site, 2020-20263.3 Funding and Business Venture Scenario3.4 CubeSat Scenario: A Growth Factor in Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market3.5.1 COVID-19 Effect on Manufacturing Process3.5.2 COVID-19 Effect on Investment3.6 Regulatory Environment: Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry3.7 Patent Analysis3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

4 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market, 2019-20264.1 Assumptions and Limitations4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Mass), 2019-20265.1 Market Overview5.2 0-10 kg (Nanosatellite)5.3 11-200 kg (Microsatellite)

6 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Orbit), 2019-20266.1 Market Overview6.2 LEO (Non-Polar Inclined)6.3 LEO (Sun-Synchronous Orbit)6.4 LEO (Polar Orbit)

7 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Component Type), 2019-20267.1 Market Overview7.2 Payload7.2.1 Structure7.3 Telecommunication7.4 On-Board Computer7.5 Power System7.6 Attitude Control System7.7 Propulsion System7.7.1 By Propulsion Type

8 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Application), 2019-20268.1 Market Overview8.2 Communication8.3 Earth Observation and Remote Sensing8.4 Space Exploration8.5 Technology Development and Demonstration8.6 Navigation

9 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by End User), 2019-20269.1 Market Overview9.2 Defense9.2.1 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market for Defense End User (by Application)9.3 Academic9.4 Commercial9.5 Government9.6 Non-Profit

10 Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market (by Region), 2019-2026

11 Company Profiles11.1 Company Overview11.2 Role in Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market11.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fm5lzx

