Global Nanocellulose Market, Production And Pricing Report 2021 With Profiles Of 100 Companies Including Asahi Kasei, CelluComp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daicel, Daio Paper , DKS, SAPPI

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanocellulose (NC) materials are novel biomaterials with multiple industrial uses for replacing fossil derived raw materials. These materials are renewable, eco-friendly, have excellent mechanical properties, good biocompatibility, and tailorable surface chemistry. The addition of NC materials into polymers can enhance mechanical strength and reduce weight compared to fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP).

The market mainly consists of cellulose nanofibrils (CNFs) production at present as alternatives to resins, synthetic thickeners, strengtheners, and plastics. Cellulose nanofiber products have already hit the market, mainly in Japan, and are viewed as important advanced biomaterials solutions in the packaging and composites markets.

Cellulose nanocrystals (CNCs) possess many desirable properties such as high surface area, hydroxyl groups for functionalization, colloidal stability, low toxicity, chirality and mechanical strength. Recent increases in production capacities are bringing CNCs to market in oil and gas fluids, adhesives, paper products, textiles, cement, plastics and composites, paints and coatings, personal care, healthcare, food and beverages and electronics.

Current production capacity for NC materials exceeds the market demand at present, but this is likely to change as prices drop in the next few years, and there is less distance to fall than with other nanomaterials as cellulose nanofibers are broadly cost competitive. Producers have already begun to produce additives that are competitive with conventional polymer composites (e.g. carbon fibers). The growth in interest in sustainable products will also greatly drive demand.

The Nanocellulose Market, Production and Pricing Report 2021 report includes:

Pricing landscape for nanocellulose (Cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose), by types and producers.

Production volumes by nanocellulose producer (current and planned).

Over 100 company profiles including production processes, products and pricing, target markets and collaborations.

Profiles of all the major players in nanocellulose production. Companies profiled include Asahi Kasei, CelluComp Ltd., Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., Daicel, Daio Paper Corporation, SAPPI, DKS Co. Ltd. and many more.

Profiles of all the major application developers including current and planned products.

Industry developments in 2020.

Market impacts from COVID-19 response.

Excel database of nanocellulose products.

Excel database of nanocellulose prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Why nanocellulose?1.2 The market in 20191.3 The market in 20201.4 Future global market outlook1.5 Global nanocellulose production1.5.1 Total global production capacity 2020, by type1.5.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2020, by producer1.5.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 20201.5.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 20201.6 Global nanocellulose market demand, 2018-2030, tons1.7 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

2 OVERVIEW OF NANOCELLULOSE2.1 Cellulose2.2 Nanocellulose2.3 Properties of nanocellulose2.4 Advantages of nanocellulose2.5 Manufacture of nanocellulose2.6 Production methods2.7 Types of nanocellulose2.7.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)2.7.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)2.7.2.1 Applications2.7.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)2.7.3.1 Synthesis2.7.3.2 Properties2.7.3.3 Applications2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (BNC)2.7.4.1 Applications2.8 Synthesis

3 NANOCELLULOSE PRICING3.1 Cellulose nanofiber (CNF)3.2 Cellulose nanocrystal (CNC)3.3 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC)

4 NANOCELLULOSE IN COMPOSITES4.1 Market overview4.2 Market prospects4.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading, main global composites OEMs.4.4 Applications map4.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

5 NANOCELLULOSE IN AUTOMOTIVE5.1 Market overview5.2 Market prospects5.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.5.4 Applications map5.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

6 NANOCELLULOSE IN CONSTRUCTION6.1 Market overview6.2 Market prospects6.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.6.4 Applications map6.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

7 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING7.1 Market prospects7.2 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.7.3 Applications map7.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

8 NANOCELLULOSE TEXTILES AND APPAREL8.1 Market overview8.2 Market prospects8.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading8.4 Applications map8.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

9 NANOCELLULOSE IN MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE9.1 Market overview9.2 Market prospects9.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.9.4 Applications map9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

10 NANOCELLULOSE IN PAINTS AND COATINGS10.1 Market overview10.2 Market prospects10.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.10.4 Applications map10.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

11 NANOCELLULOSE IN AEROGELS11.1 Market overview11.2 Market prospects11.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.11.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

12 NANOCELLULOSE IN OIL AND GAS12.1 Market overview12.2 Market prospects12.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.12.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

13 NANOCELLULOSE IN FILTRATION13.1 Market overview13.2 Market prospects13.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.13.4 Applications map13.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

14 NANOCELLULOSE IN RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS FOR COSMETICS, PHARMA AND FOOD ADDITIVES14.1 Market overview14.2 Market prospects14.3 Applications, key benefits and motivation for use, megatrends, market drivers, technology drawbacks, competing materials, material loading.14.4 Applications map14.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

15 OTHER MARKETS FOR NANOCELLULOSE

16 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILE

17 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTAL (CNC) COMPANY PROFILES

18 BACTERIAL CELLULOSE (BC) COMPANY PROFILES

19 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY19.1 Report scope19.2 Research methodology

